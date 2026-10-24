An Amanah leader has described the cooperation between BN and PAS in facing the Malacca state election as one that would lead to the destruction of the Malays.

Amanah communications director Khalid Samad stated that the disproportionate seat allocation between the two parties reflects PAS' standing compared to BN.

"The distribution of 21 seats to Umno/BN and seven seats to PAS and its allies clearly proves PAS is nothing more than a lackey for Umno/BN in the country's political arena.

"Where is PAS' struggle once championed on Islamic principles - rejecting assabiyah (tribalism/nationalism), tyranny, corruption, and abuse of power?

"PAS' new justification - analogous to village dogs uniting to drive away deer that enter the village - has clearly replaced the Quranic and Sunnah proofs that previously gave PAS its distinct identity," he said in a statement today.

On Oct 21, BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that the coalition had finalised negotiations with PAS for the Malacca state election.

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Zahid announced that BN would contest 21 seats, while PAS and its allies would contest seven seats - effectively putting an end to speculations regarding BN's electoral partner for the Malacca state election.

Khalid takes more digs

Elaborating further, Khalid claimed that Umno and its partners in BN, such as MCA and MIC, intend to continue nurturing a political culture of looting (sakau) and take great pride in it.

He added that PAS, on the other hand, desires power so it can foster a political culture of spellbinding (pukau), hypnotising their followers.

"What is halal can become haram, and what is haram can become halal due to blind devotion to their revered ulama, much like how the People of the Book in ancient times blindly obeyed their priests and monks," he added.

Meanwhile, PN secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan was reported by the New Straits Times that the seat allocation between PN and BN will be based on incumbency, which had been generally agreed upon by all parties in the coalition.

The incumbency concept, he said, serves as one of the key foundations for seat allocation negotiations between PN and BN.