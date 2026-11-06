COMMENT | As the results of Tuesday’s midterm election came in from the United States, it was clear the people of the US had voted decisively on Nov 3 for change. They want greater inclusiveness, good governance and integrity.

They have rejected a compliant, Republican-dominated Congress that aided the toxic policies and politics of President Donald Trump. Since his second term began, Trump (above) has repeatedly used insults, threats and intimidation, not only abroad but against his own people.

His policies, particularly the unjustified, prolonged and disproportionate use of monstrous force against Iran, have contributed to global inflation, deprivation and insecurity.

Where there had been some semblance of diplomacy and discourse, Trump has unleashed destruction, division and distrust, aided by Tel Aviv’s duplicity. The entire West Asia region has entered an era of unprecedented mistrust, hatred and hostility.

Trump has upended the frameworks that had somewhat underpinned an uneasy peace and understanding in the region. The perpetrators of the genocide in the Gaza region have also been protected.

Trump’s predatory moves against countries and territories, including Venezuela and Greenland, showed a blatant disregard for international norms. Relations with the US’s neighbours, including Canada, Mexico and Cuba, have deteriorated significantly over the past two years.

Capitol Hill

Trump has ordered the US to withdraw from 66 international organisations. He has also shown scant respect for international law and multilateral diplomacy. He has mocked and belittled the UN and many of its member states.

These midterm results are a repudiation of Trump’s policies. They also show a remarkable belief in Congress to curb his excesses.

Hopefully, there will be more scope for accountability, humanity, a negotiated peace and transparency in US policy. This should come after the newly elected senators and House members take their seats in early January 2027.

Trump will certainly use his veto power. But that would also mean his agenda would be severely constrained. The framework for international peace and security must be strengthened.

Historic firsts

Significantly, for the first time in US history, five black governors will serve simultaneously from January 2027.

It was particularly poignant for me that Deb Haaland, a Native American woman, was elected governor of New Mexico. She is the first Native American woman elected governor of any US state. This is a huge step towards including the Native American community in the country’s leadership.

Deb Haaland

Harrison Talgo, a prominent leader of the San Carlos Apache Nation, was my closest Native American friend during my Washington DC days decades ago. Sadly, he is not here to witness this magnificent moment. He died on Dec 5, 2023 at the age of 73.

Let us trust that the US will become a far more responsible nation, with a relatively constrained Trump.

This article was originally published on Aliran.

M SANTHANANABAN is a former Malaysian ambassador with over 45 years of public sector experience.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.