Fireworks at cabinet meeting today? Anwar challenges Umno ministers to speak up
Today’s cabinet meeting may be a heated one after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim challenged Umno ministers to speak their minds.
It’s the latest sign of a fracture in the Madani government after Umno made it abundantly clear it wants to ditch Anwar when his term ends to ally with PAS.
Tensions have been rising...
The cabinet meeting today may be a heated one after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim challenged Umno ministers to speak their minds.
It’s the latest sign of a fracture in the Madani government after Umno made it abundantly clear it wants to ditch Anwar when his term ends to ally with PAS.
Tensions have been rising due to the Malacca state election, where Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan and the Umno-BN coalition are clashing in 23 seats.
“My friends in government, during (election) campaigns, they attack the government. But in the government, they have a deputy prime minister, this minister, that minister.
“If you disagree with something, say it in the cabinet. Tomorrow (today) 9am to 12.30pm, three hours. Speak up!” the premier said during a DAP campaign dinner in conjunction with the Malacca state election held at the Pay Fong Middle School in Malacca city last night.
While taking a not-so-subtle jab at Umno-PAS’ “Malay unity” platform, Anwar railed against parties that sow hate but have no idea what they want besides “no Chinese, no DAP”.
He said such parties were hypocritical, as they would canvass Chinese and Indian voters during election campaigns, but later thump about “ketuanan Melayu” (Malay supremacy) when they win.
The Harapan chairperson said his government instead strives to serve all Malaysians, so all can be happy.
He contrasted this with the 1MDB scandal, saying the debts racked up would have to be paid by Malays, Chinese, Indians, Sabahans, and Sarawakians alike.
The broadside against Umno comes less than a week after Anwar downplayed a rift between his Finance Ministry and Umno president-cum-Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Rural and Regional Development Ministry over allocations for rural road projects.
Zahid claimed that funds were being withheld, while the Finance Ministry showed receipts that he had overspent. Despite this, the Rural and Regional Development Ministry was still given a RM500 million bailout using savings from other ministries.
Anwar is all talk. Umno is all action. That is the difference. They openly have told him directly on the face, that we do not need you anymore. Thank you for Najib's release from prison. Thank you for the finances that have helped us in securing victories in Johor and Negeri Sembilan. Also we thank you in advance for future contributions and support that we will garner over the year we will be in office. After openly declaring their stand, Anwar is still talking about sitting down and asking them to come forward with their complains at the Cabinet meetings. Another leader would have cut away the cancerous part, months or years ago. No Anwar was more interested in protecting his own political position. Even now he is still defending the indefensible.
Kepala saya pun pusing. Why can't PMX tell Umno, If UMNO is not happy with the Madani Govt..Just leave and all Umno Ministers & Deputy Ministers to resign..What is so hard ?
More talk by Anwar. Tired. Tunning out.
Report this comment
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
This action cannot be undone.