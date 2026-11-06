LIVE | Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has paid his RM50 million SRC International fine.

He is expected to head home to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under house arrest today.

Malaysiakini brings you updates live.

Anwar disagrees with Umno fundraiser

3.15pm: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he does not agree with Umno’s decision to pay former party president Najib Abdul Razak’s RM50 million fine.

However, Anwar remarks that the matter is “Umno’s business”.

“Personally, I disagree because while we maintain a spirit of friendship (with Najib and Umno), it should not give the impression that corruption involving billions of ringgit can simply be overlooked,” New Straits Times quotes Anwar as saying.

Najib's heading home

2.55pm: Najib Abdul Razak is on his way home.

A convoy transporting the former prime minister left Kajang Prison at 2.37pm.

Meanwhile, two Prison Department vans arrived at his Langgak Duta home around the same time.

Najib's lawyer at Kajang Prison

2.35pm: Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s lawyer Farhan Shafee is spotted arriving at the Kajang Prison in a white Audi.

He declined to speak with reporters when approached, the New Straits Times reports.

The lawyer is believed to be meeting prison officers to deliver the High Court’s earlier order allowing Najib’s house arrest.

Call for audit into RM50m

1.30pm: Former DAP lawmaker Tony Pua calls for Bank Negara and the MACC to audit the crowdfunding initiative set up by Umno to pay former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s RM50 million fine.

In a Facebook post, Pua says the audit is necessary to ensure that the funds raised are legitimate and “not laundered”.

Former DAP lawmaker Tony Pua

Asserting that the funds could have been used to help ordinary citizens instead of “freeing Malaysia’s most corrupt”, Pua says it is time for the rakyat to “once again see Umno/BN’s true colours”.

House arrest order issued

1.25pm: Najib Abdul Razak's lawyer Farhan Shafee says that with the fine paid, the courts have issued a house arrest order, pursuant to the Pardons Board decision.

The order is being delivered to the Kajang Prison to secure the former prime minister’s transfer back home.

Farhan Shafee

He says he expects the process to be completed today.

Transport minister expected to step down

1.05pm: With former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak expected to be released from prison today, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s time as transport minister is also expected to end.

Loke tendered his resignation in September in protest of Najib’s house arrest clemency.

However, he was convinced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to wait until Najib is released from prison.

He previously said his last day as minister would be when Najib goes home.

House arrest conditions unknown

1.00pm: While former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak is set to begin serving the rest of his prison sentence at home, one point of contention remains: What exactly are the terms of his house arrest?

Lawyer Shafee Abdullah said previously that Najib had been briefed on the SOPs, but was told to keep it secret.

Shafee Abdullah

It is understood that the terms for the former premier’s home confinement are not the same as rules being drafted by the government for future house arrest of other prisoners.

Najib’s house arrest sentence for the SRC International corruption conviction would run until Aug 23, 2028. However, he is still on the hook for the 1MDB conviction and will have to return to prison after the house arrest sentence ends unless he can secure a stay of execution or have his conviction overturned.

Najib’s fine paid with donations

12.50pm: Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirms that the payment of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak's fine was made today.

He says the fine was paid using donations that the party collected.

Najib’s lawyer Farhan Shafee was earlier spotted making the payment at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex at 12.10pm.

Meanwhile, police are already on standby at Najib’s house at Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur, and have begun controlling access to the area.