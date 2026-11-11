COMMENT | The 1MDB saga represents an ugly chapter in Malaysia's legal system. The scandal exposed deep flaws in the Malaysian justice system. For many, the 1MDB-related trial remains a stain on Malaysia's justice system.

The public initially rejoiced when Najib Abdul Razak was sent to prison, feeling that justice had finally been served for the theft of national wealth.

For the public, the concept of justice is rather straightforward. When a criminal, including a high-profile figure like the former prime minister, is tried and adjudged based on admissible facts and solid evidence, a guilty verdict means he belongs in prison.

Public consensus on justice is simple: when the courts find a felon like Najib guilty based on hard evidence, he should belong behind bars. There’s no two ways about it.

Yet, a parallel version of justice seems possible for the rich and famous. Some say it is a version of Umno’s brand of justice. A perceived double standard has emerged for the elite. Despite unanimous convictions from respected judges, a wealthy felon is allowed to trade a prison cell for house arrest.

While Najib might have faced the death penalty in harsher legal systems for embezzling public wealth, he seems to have found a haven in Malaysia. Although every court up to the Federal Court unanimously found him guilty, other institutions ultimately shielded him from the full weight of his sentence.

It is not clear how the international community would view Malaysia given the way it treats criminals of serious crimes like Najib. It would be naive to expect there will be no consequences whatsoever.

International standing

Malaysia's lenient treatment of high-profile convicts like Najib could severely damage its international standing and carry significant geopolitical consequences. The international community is closely watching how Malaysia handles high-level corruption, and perceived favouritism undermines the country's commitment to the rule of law.

Foreign investors and global partners may lose confidence in Malaysia's legal and institutional integrity, potentially impacting foreign direct investment and international alliances.

Expecting zero international backlash over the management of such high-profile cases would be unrealistic. Najib’s conditional pardon to transition his jail term into house arrest drew fierce criticism, especially since such a legal mechanism is widely considered non-existent in current statutes.

Tied to a condition of paying a RM50 million fine, his staunch supporters aggressively fundraised to foot the bill, continuing to portray him as a victim rather than a convict.

Ultimately, regular Malaysian citizens have borne the heaviest burden of Najib’s kleptocracy and a justice system that appears to favour the wealthy and powerful. Ordinary citizens continue to suffer the long-term socioeconomic consequences of large-scale corruption.

The handling of high-profile cases reinforces the perception of a double standard in legal accountability. Permissive justice for elite figures deeply undermines the public's faith in institutional fairness.

Finally, critics argue that the prime minister bears a measure of responsibility, pointing to his parliamentary admission that he requested the Pardons Board to review Najib's pardon application even though it was not initially scheduled on the agenda.

HANIPA MAIDIN is a former deputy minister of law.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.