LETTER | Malaysian politics is increasingly characterised by a troubling contradiction: politicians who readily celebrate diversity, minority representation, and democratic choices abroad but who are often reluctant to uphold the same principles at home.

This contradiction is particularly evident in the debate over the restoration of local council elections, commonly known as the “third vote”.

Bernama chairperson Wong Chun Wai, in his commentary, “Selective Outrage of Our Race-and-Religion Politicians”, published in The Star on Nov 9, 2026, rightly highlighted how some politicians selectively celebrate Muslim representation in foreign elections while continuing to use race and religion as political instruments in Malaysia.

His observations raise a fundamental question: why should democratic representation and inclusivity be celebrated overseas but treated as a threat when Malaysians seek the same rights at home?

Consider the election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor. His victory was widely recognised as a historic milestone in political representation, demonstrating that voters could elect a Muslim candidate to lead one of the world’s most prominent cities.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani

Yet, when we discuss local council elections in Malaysia, the political narrative changes dramatically.

Some communal political leaders have repeatedly raised fears that restoring local council elections would allow non-Malay majorities to take control of urban local authorities.

The argument is often framed around racial demographics rather than the fundamental democratic rights of citizens.

Is this not another example of selective acceptance of diversity?

If the election of a Muslim mayor in New York is celebrated as a triumph of democracy and representation, why should Malaysians be denied the same democratic opportunity to elect their local councillors?

The contradiction becomes even more apparent when we examine the political promises made over the years.

When in the opposition, several political parties and their leaders championed the restoration of local council elections. They described the third vote as an essential democratic reform that would strengthen accountability, transparency and public participation.

However, after assuming federal power, the enthusiasm for this reform appears to have diminished. Instead of delivering on those commitments, Malaysians continue to hear excuses about costs, priorities, and racial sensitivities.

Democracy cannot be a principle that political parties embrace only when they are in opposition and conveniently abandon when they are in government.

Local council elections are not about allowing one race to dominate another. They are about giving residents and ratepayers the right to elect representatives who are directly accountable for managing their local communities.

Every day, ordinary citizens experience the consequences of a municipal administration whose councillors are not directly elected by the people.

Recurring flash floods damage properties, drainage systems require better maintenance, parking shortages and inconsistent enforcement create difficulties in commercial areas, while basic services such as waste management and road maintenance continue to generate public complaints.

These pressing everyday issues directly affect people’s daily lives and quality of living. They should not remain the exclusive concern of politically appointed councillors who are not directly answerable to residents through an electoral mandate.

When taxpayers face recurring flash floods, inadequate drainage, or parking problems, they have no direct electoral mechanism to remove councillors whom they consider ineffective.

The third vote would give ordinary Malaysians a real voice in decisions affecting their neighbourhoods and make councillors more accountable for their performance and responsiveness to public concerns.

We must stop treating racial composition as an excuse to deny democratic rights. Malaysians are fully capable of making informed choices based on a candidate’s integrity, competence, practical solutions, and commitment to public service.

A candidate should be judged by what he or she can contribute to solving local problems, not merely by race or religion.

Wong has rightly questioned why some politicians celebrate diversity overseas but fail to practise the same principles at home.

I would take that argument one step further. If we can celebrate minority representation in foreign municipal leadership, why are we still afraid to let Malaysians elect their own local councillors to address their own local issues?

Our political leaders cannot continue preaching democracy, inclusivity, and meritocracy internationally while withholding meaningful democratic participation from Malaysians at home.

Malaysia belongs to all Malaysians. Local democracy should not be held hostage by racial politics, electoral calculations, or political convenience.

It is time for the government to stop making excuses and honour the long-standing commitment to restore local council elections.

Diversity without democratic equality is merely political rhetoric. Democracy must begin at

the grassroots, and the third vote must be restored.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.



