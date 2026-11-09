Mahfuz to Umno: Find honourable exit, don't wait to get chased out
Umno needs to find an honourable exit if it chooses to align with PAS and Perikatan Nasional, and should not wait for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to "chase" them out of Putrajaya, Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar said.
Mahfuz (above) noted that in successive state elections, Umno has consistently chosen to cooperate with PAS-PN while still enjoying power and positions within the government.
Umno needs to find an honourable exit if it chooses to align with PAS and Perikatan Nasional, and should not wait for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to "chase" them out of Putrajaya, Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar said.
Mahfuz (above) noted that in successive state elections, Umno has consistently chosen to cooperate with PAS-PN while still enjoying power and positions within the government.
The situation is made more awkward when Umno president and Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi openly criticises Anwar's leadership, he said.
"In my view, the time has come for Umno-BN to make a clear decision. If they are more comfortable making PAS and PN their political partners to face Pakatan Harapan, they must be brave enough to accept the implications of that choice.
"Do not continue to ride on power in Putrajaya while building political strength with parties that want to overthrow their own government allies," he said in a statement.
The Amanah leader said Umno must not treat the prime minister "like a host who is forced to chase away a guest, when the guest has long been looking for a new house and inviting others to demolish the house they are living in."
Umno-BN has resumed its cooperation with PAS-PN to face the Malacca state election, after a stint in the Negeri Sembilan polls which saw them successfully capture the state from Harapan.
Umno and PAS leaders previously signalled that the cooperation could extend beyond the Malacca polls into the 16th general election.
Ties between Umno and the government also appear strained after a temporary halt to former premier Najib Abdul Razak's house arrest.
Truly agreed. Umno should kick immediately….this is a snake government is dealing with….why let them leverage to capture more seats?
The only reason why Umno isn’t leaving the govt is because of the deal to support the govt for a full term. If that deal can be broken, the PM had every reason to expel Umno from the coalition administration. But he didn’t. And Umno took advantage of it. You can’t blame Umno for the situation the PM put all the parties in as a result of the deal he made with them. He could have sacked Umno and still held the gov with a simple majority but he didn’t either because he was fearful it would result in a domino effect with other parties leaving the govt or he wanted a 2/3 majority to change laws that would give unconstitutional absolute powers to the king and rulers. With the instability caused by loss of support for him, he could also have called for snap elections, but he didn’t. It would have cut short his full term and lost time to change laws or for other reasons best known to him. The problem isn’t Umno. It’s the PM.
Why on earth will they step out of an arrangement which allows them to go arms deep in the honey pot for 5 years, while winning left right and centre by making other political alignments?! The issue is the utter incompetence, cowardice, and gutlessness of AI, who has spectacularly failed to show leadership past 4 years. The man should have booted them out the moment they started new linkages for the State elections. A 12 year old could see what was going on. MK comments have been saying this daily all this time, almost from the start of this Govt. The past will soon be the future and further decades of paradise will be spread across the land and her people.
Report this comment
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
This action cannot be undone.