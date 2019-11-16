Live: BN crushes Harapan, Syed Husin targets Dr M

LIVE REPORTS



Last updated: 8.10pm

BN crushes Harapan, Syed Husin targets Dr M

8pm - Former PKR deputy president Syed Husin Ali says the results is a referendum on Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad's leadership.

“The results are clear. The people are disappointed and want to teach Harapan, especially Dr M.

“He knows what should be done with immediate effect. Don't delay any longer,” he tweets.

Mahathir had personally campaigned in Tanjung Piai, where he spoke at a ceramah on Wednesday night.

Yesterday, the premier penned a letter to the voters urging them to support Pakatan Harapan candidate Karmaine Sardini.

Previously, Syed Hussin criticised Mahathir for delaying the succession plan of passing the leadership baton to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Ini referendum terhadap PH pimpinan TunDrM. Keputusannya paling jelas. Rakyat kecewa dan mahu ajar PH khususnya TunDrM. Beliau harus tahu apa yg patut dilakukannya dengan segera. Jangan dolak dalik lagi! — Syed Husin Ali (@syedhusinali) November 16, 2019

Karmaine at Harapan operations room

8pm - Harapan operations room, Eco Rambah, Pontian - Some supporters have begun to leave the operations centre.

Despite the imminent defeat, Harapan's candidate Karmaine Sardini makes an appearance here.

He greets supporters and thanks them.



UNOFFICIAL: BN crushes Harapan in Tg Piai

7.47pm - Malaysiakini is calling the Tanjung Piai by-election for BN.

BN is on track to crush Harapan with a five-figure majority.

Malaysiakini estimates the turnout to be around 75 percent, which translates to 39,739 votes.

With BN's votes at 20,352, they have garnered more than half of the total votes.

Therefore, there is "no hope" for Harapan to close the gap.

'Tanjung Piai is ours' - BN

7.30pm - BGU Barisan Nasional, Jalan Umno - With victory in their sights, BN Youth start to sing “Tanjung Piai kita punya (Tanjung Piai is ours)”.

Celebrations erupted after BN candidate Wee Jeck Seng established a commanding lead over Harapan's Karmaine Sardini.



BN members also shout “Terima kasih kepada PAS (Thank you PAS)” and “Takbir Allahu Akhbar”.

BN extends lead to more than 10k

7.30pm - According to the Election Commission's unofficial tally, BN candidate Wee Jeck Seng is leading by more than 10,000 votes.

As of 7.30pm, BN has received 17,440 votes and Pakatan Harapan's Karmaine Sardini 6,733 votes.

At this rate, Wee, a two-term Tanjung Pia MP, looks set to recapture the seat, which slipped through his grasp in the last polls by a mere 524-vote majority.



Harapan faring poorly in two Chinese-majority polling districts



7.15pm - A Harapan source told Malaysiakini that the ruling coalition is faring poorly in the polling districts of Jalan Rimba Terjun and Kampung Duku.



Both Jalan Rimba Terjun and Kampung Duku are Chinese-majority polling districts.



Jalan Rimba Terjun comprises 80.98 percent Chinese, 16.7 percent Malays and 2.05 percent Indians.



Kampung Duku is made up of 61.35 percent Chinese, 36.65 percent Malays and 1.26 percent Indians.



In the last general election, Harapan won Jalan Rimba Terjun with 78.77 percent of the votes while in Kampung Duku, it won 63.39 percent of the votes.



The Harapan source expressed concern that the coalition may lose both polling districts in this by-election.

Gloom at Harapan HQ

7.10pm - Harapan operations room, Eco Rambah, Pontian - Some 150 Harapan supporters are gathered here.

They appear gloomy but believe it's too early to call the election.





Supporters jubilant as BN widens lead

7pm - BN operations room, Jalan Umno - BN supporters are jubilant as the unofficial tally has the coalition pulling ahead of Harapan.

More than 200 supporters are gathered here. They shout "Takbir Allahu Akbar" every time new results come in that see BN widening its lead.



Present at the war room are Parliament opposition leader Ismail Sabri and MCA president Wee Ka Siong.

BN pulls ahead by over 1,000 votes

6.40pm - The first data from the votes cast today has come in, according to unofficial tally.



BN widens its lead with 1,721 votes while Harapan is trailing with 675 votes, a gap of more than 1,000 votes.



Gerakan is in third position with 161 votes while Berjasa is fourth with 63 votes.



Independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar have 26 and three votes respectively.

BN leads but Harapan improves postal and advance votes share

5.58pm - BN takes an early lead after the advance and postal votes are counted, according to unofficial tally.

BN is ahead with 273 votes while Harapan is second with 162 votes.



Berjasa received seven votes, Gerakan three while independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar received one and nil respectively.



While BN may have won the advance and postal votes, Harapan appears to have made improvements.



In the last general election, BN won 68.75 percent of the advance and postal votes but it is down to 61.21 percent in this by-election.



Meanwhile, Harapan improved its advance and postal votes share from 20.09 percent in the last general election to 36.32 percent in this by-election.

PAS, which is not contesting in this by-election, had secured 11.16 percent of the advance and postal votes share in the last general election.

Some trivia

The Tanjung Piai federal constituency was created during the 2004 general election. Its first MP was then MCA president Ong Ka Ting.





The Tanjung Piai federal constituency was carved out from its neighbouring Pontian federal seat. The two seats collectively form the Pontian district.





From 2008 until 2018, MCA's Wee Jeck Seng served as the MP. He was unseated by the late Md Farid Md Rafik of Bersatu in 2018. It was the first time BN failed to retain the seat.





The Tanjung Piai seat comprises two state seats, namely Pekan Nenas and Kukup. Umno won Kukup while DAP took Pekan Nenas in the last general election.





Tanjung Piai is known as the southernmost tip of the Asian continent.

Voting ends

5.30pm - Polls for the Tanjung Piai by-election has officially closed.

This is a contest between BN's Wee Jeck Seng, Pakatan Harapan's Karmaine Sardini, Berjasa's Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, Gerakan's Wendy Subramaniam and independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

The campaign began on Nov 2 and lasted two weeks.

The by-election was called after the incumbent MP, Bersatu's Md Farid Md Rafik, passed away from a heart attack in September, just three weeks before his 43rd birthday.

In the last general election, Md Farid had won the seat by a slim 524-vote majority after garnering 21,255 votes to Wee's 20,731 votes. Nordin Othman, who contested under PAS banner, won 2,962 votes.

PAS is not contesting in this by-election and has backed BN.

There are 52,986 eligible voters in this by-election.