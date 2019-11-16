EC announces BN's landslide victory in Tg Piai

BN scored a landslide victory in the Tanjung Piai by-election, wresting the parliamentary seat from Pakatan Harapan.



BN, represented by MCA's Wee Jeck Seng, won by a whopping 15,086-vote majority against Harapan's Karmaine Sardini, who is from Bersatu.



The official results were announced by the Election Commission's returning officer Zulkifly Mohd Tahir at the Dewan Jubli Intan, Pontian, which acted as the tallying centre this evening.



Jeck Seng garnered 25,466 votes to Karmaine's 10,380 votes.



This means Harapan only garnered slightly more than a quarter of the vote share, at 26.74 percent. BN secured 65.61 percent of the total valid votes.

Meanwhile, Gerakan's Wendy Subramaniam came in third with 1,707 votes while Berjasa’s Badhrulhisham Abd Aziz bagged 850 votes in fourth place.



Independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar received 380 and 32 votes respectively.

There were 595 rejected votes. The final turnout was 74.5 percent.

This means Gerakan, Berjasa and the independent candidates will lose their deposits.

A candidate must secure one-eighth of the total votes to retain his or her deposit.

MCA's victory means Jeck Seng will join his party president Wee Ka Siong in the Dewan Rakyat, bringing their total number of seats to two.

In the last general election, Jeck Seng lost the seat by only 524 votes to Bersatu's late Md Farid Md Rafik.

Md Farid, who was also a deputy minister, passed away from a heart attack in September, three weeks shy of his 43rd birthday.

