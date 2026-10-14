In Putrajaya, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim once again sought to persuade Anthony Loke to stay on as transport minister. Some 40km north of the administrative capital, however, storm clouds were gathering over former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s homecoming parade.

Anwar argued that “good persons” like Loke should not be shown the door; but rather it is those tainted by corruption who must exit.

The country, he stressed, needed principled leaders who cared for the people, especially those at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder.

"I am not saying this to praise him because Loke is here. Some people think someone like this should quit.

“Why should a good person like this have to quit? The ones who should quit are those involved in corruption," he said.

According to The Star, Anwar said this in his speech at the Transport Ministry during the launch of special financial assistance for taxi drivers, rental car operators and school bus operators.

Anwar also said he had told the DAP secretary-general that the decision to grant house arrest to a prisoner did not fall under the prime minister’s purview, as it was provided for under the Federal Constitution and at the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I want to take this opportunity to tell him to stay and do his work," he added.

Najib’s new predicament

While Anwar was coaxing Loke to remain in office, Najib was facing a different predicament at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, where his application to postpone the execution of his 15-year sentence for 1MDB-related charges was rejected.

This means that even if the former premier forks out the RM50 million fine to meet the condition for his house arrest, his homecoming could be short-lived.

Loke (above) announced on Sept 19 that he had tendered his resignation as transport minister in response to the Pardons Board’s decision to grant Najib additional clemency in the form of house arrest.

However, he added that Anwar asked him to remain in office until Najib returns home.

Loke shifting goalposts?

Anwar later lamented that the political spotlight had shifted towards the resignation of a minister he considered to be doing a good job, rather than the broader issue of corruption.

However, PAS and Umno accused Loke of shifting the goalposts, arguing that he need not wait until Najib returns home to resign, since his decision to quit was prompted by the Pardons Board’s ruling in the first place.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (above) dismissed the caveat as “some kind of opera… drama…”

Najib is serving a six-year sentence after the Federal Court in 2022 upheld his conviction on seven SRC International charges involving RM42 million.

The Pardons Board reduced his original 12-year sentence and RM210 million fine to six years and RM50 million in 2024.