Negeri Sembilan PKR has demanded Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim explain whether he wrote to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, claiming that Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir was no longer the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan.

State communications director Shariman Che Deris said the allegation, which resurfaced during Tuanku Muhriz’s public rebuke of Ismail yesterday, required a clear explanation from the menteri besar.

“The menteri besar must provide an appropriate explanation regarding the matters raised by Tuanku Muhriz,” Shariman said in a statement today.

Among the matters he listed was an allegation that Ismail (above) had sent a letter to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal asserting that Tuanku Muhriz was no longer the state ruler.

Shariman also sought explanations for Ismail’s role in signing a proclamation linked to the throne dispute, as well as the state government’s position on Tuanku Muhriz’s decision to revoke the appointments of 10 executive councillors.

“These actions displayed by the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar appear to show his failure in dealing with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

“This is extremely weak administrative communication,” he said.

The statement follows the circulation of videos showing Tuanku Muhriz confronting (above) Ismail after Friday prayers at Kampung Beting Mosque in Kuala Pilah yesterday.

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During the exchange, the ruler was heard raising the issue of correspondence concerning his position and telling Ismail not to meet him until the matter was retracted.

The confrontation marked the latest escalation in the protracted dispute involving the Negeri Sembilan royal institution and the state administration.

Ismail previously confirmed signing a document linked to efforts to remove Tuanku Muhriz, though he later said he did so under duress.

He has also maintained that he does not have unilateral authority to determine who occupies the Negeri Sembilan throne.

The dispute intensified after proclamations concerning the installation of Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar were announced for gazettement.

Tuanku Muhriz later revoked the appointments of 10 executive councillors but retained Ismail as menteri besar.

The affected excos have since challenged the revocation in court.

State assembly sitting postponement

Shariman also criticised the state government for postponing the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly sitting scheduled to begin yesterday.

He said the 11 Pakatan Harapan assemblypersons had not been properly informed in advance of the postponement.

The opposition lawmakers, led by state opposition leader J Arul Kumar, turned up at Wisma Negeri (below) yesterday and complained that they had received no formal written notification that the sitting had been deferred.

Shariman said the assemblypersons had prepared questions for debate and described the state government’s handling of the postponement as unprofessional.

“The state assembly does not belong to any individual or political party. It is a democratic institution that carries the mandate of the people,” he said.

He called for an official explanation for the postponement, the procedures followed and how assemblypersons were notified.

PKR also urged the state government to explain the circumstances surrounding the confrontation between Tuanku Muhriz and Ismail and to improve communication with both the legislature and the royal institution.

“Negeri Sembilan requires leadership capable of resolving problems, not allowing questions to drag on,” Shariman said.

“When trust is called into question, an explanation must be given,” he stressed.