Negeri Sembilan Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir has warned that custom cannot be defended by violating its own rules, amid disputes over succession to the throne.

Bernama reported him as saying that those who had acted in recent months, purportedly to defend custom but instead disputing succession rules, must understand this principle.

“Such actions could not only undermine the credibility of traditional institutions and the palace, but also risk jeopardising the stability of the state and eroding public trust,” he said at the installation of Jelebu’s 17th undang at Istana Besar Seri Menanti today.

Tuanku Muhriz said Adat Perpatih and the law formed the basis for the ruler’s position and succession to the throne.

He said traditional institutions involving the four undangs, lembaga, ibu soko, buapak, and anak buah were a heritage passed down through generations to preserve customs and maintain state stability.

Disputes over the position or succession to the throne, he said, must be resolved according to the relevant customs and laws, rather than personal interests or wishes.

He also stressed the need to strengthen the traditional system to keep it relevant amid changing times without compromising its founding principles.

The credibility of the royal institution, he added, depended on respect for custom, constitutional supremacy, and the rule of law.

“The high and noble position of a ruler comes with great trust and responsibility. The people's trust, meanwhile, is an important foundation for ensuring that this institution continues to be respected and preserved.

“As the Malay proverb goes, ‘A just king is revered, an unjust king is challenged’; justice and integrity must always be the foundation of leadership,” he said.

Tuanku Muhriz said history must serve as a lesson, warning against allowing personal interests to override truth and justice at the expense of the state’s security, well-being, and heritage.

“Custom is not merely a heritage to be celebrated, but a trust that must be preserved and defended responsibly. The future and stability of the state depend on our willingness to respect custom, obey the law, and place the interests of the state above personal interests for the sake of future generations,” he added.

New undang

At the ceremony, Tuanku Muhriz accepted the declaration of Azrin Khairi as Jelebu’s 17th undang.

Azrin, 51, was formally installed with the title Datuk Mendika Menteri Akhirulzaman after paying homage and pledging loyalty to the ruler.

Bernama reported that Azrin has 26 years of experience with Telekom Malaysia and serves as its strategic expansion and business ecosystem development manager for the East Coast.

Also present were Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud, Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz, Tunku Panglima Besar Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin, state secretary Zafir Ibrahim, and heads of state government departments.