Negeri Sembilan's four rebel chieftains have interpreted a call by the Conference of Rulers for a dignified solution to the state's royal crisis as a sign that they have triumphed over embattled ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

In a statement last night, they interpreted the Malay rulers' call for the matter to be resolved in accordance with Negeri Sembilan's constitution and through authoritative and legitimate channels as siding with them.

"In the state administration, the authoritative figure is the menteri besar and state exco chaired by him.

"As such, we as the Undang Yang Empat declare that the state secretary and legal adviser must obey the instructions of the menteri besar," they said.

The disputed chieftains said this means the state secretary and legal adviser must not delay implementing the state government's decision on Sept 15 - which affirmed the undangs' exercise of Article 10 of the state constitution to oust Tuanku Muhriz as ruler.

"Such compliance is how to uphold the decree (by the Malay rulers) so that this matter is resolved through legitimate channels, in an orderly manner," they said.

They also interpreted the Malay rulers telling outsiders not to interfere as referring to the federal government and its agencies.

The Attorney-General's Chambers has issued statements disputing the validity of the order to remove Tuanku Muhriz.

Facilitating early abdication

The rebel chieftains said they are also prepared to engage with Tuanku Muhriz to facilitate an orderly abdication.

"We welcome any space to engage with Tuanku Muhriz regarding an orderly abdication, in the spirit of family and without belittling or insulting any side," they said.

The rebel chieftains have been trying to remove Tuanku Muhriz since April over alleged breaches of customary laws.

READ MORE: 'Suo motu': How Federal Court can act on its own to resolve N Sembilan crisis

The group led by disputed Sungai Ujong undang Mubarak Thahak are also facing legitimacy issues due to moves to oust them.

In the latest development on that front, the Jelebu customary council has disputed the installation of a new undang that was consented to by Tuanku Muhriz.

Sinar Harian cited the customary council as saying yesterday that they were not involved in the appointment of a new undang, and as such it was illegitimate and did not follow proper protocol.

The council elders have lodged a police report over the matter.

Under Negeri Sembilan's customary laws, the respective clan institutions of each luak (territory) appoint the chieftains.