Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, whose position as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan is under dispute, did not mince his words in admonishing state menteri besar Ismail Lasim, who has played a key role in attempts to dethrone the ruler.

In a fierce tongue-lashing captured by those present and uploaded online, Tuanku Muhriz disclosed that Ismail, who is also the Kuala Pilah Umno division chief, had written to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal informing them he was no longer the state ruler.

Donning a light pink baju melayu as he stood among other devotees after Friday prayers, Tuanku Muhriz’s words to the Juasseh assemblyperson were far from peachy, with the ruler outright declaring that he has no desire to meet Ismail.

“Ismail wrote to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal recently, stating that the decision he made with his exco (line-up) was valid, and I am no longer the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan,” Tuanku Muhriz told a crowd of onlookers at the Kampung Beting Mosque in Kuala Pilah.

“As long as he does not retract what he said, don’t see me - go away, don't see me, I don’t want to see you, okay? Do you understand?

“I am Yang di-Pertuan Besar, you know? You said I’m not! You already wrote to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal!” the ruler said, raising his voice as he stood with his arms behind his back.

In one clip, which has made the rounds on social media, the camera pans to Ismail, who can be seen clasping his palms together in a traditional gesture of respect or sembah towards Tuanku Muhriz.

In another video, the menteri besar is seen smiling sheepishly after the apparent dressing down.

Ongoing royal crisis

About a month after being sworn in as the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar before Tuanku Muhriz, Ismail confirmed that he signed a document affirming the decision by rebel territorial chieftains, also known as the Undang Yang Empat, to remove the state ruler from the throne.

Ismail’s predecessor, Aminuddin Harun, previously declared the proclamation invalid, while Ismail had claimed to be under duress when he signed the document.

Ismail said he had lodged a police report on Sept 8, the same day the form was made public by the undang. However, he has yet to explain why he waited more than a month after signing it to file the report.

He has also not explained why he met the disputed chieftains in the first place. The quartet have been seeking to remove Tuanku Muhriz since April over a power dispute and have backed a rival claimant to the throne, Tuanku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja'afar, who is also the ruler’s cousin.

READ MORE: Duress, delay, then endorsement: N Sembilan MB must answer for role in royal crisis - Bar

Despite his “under duress” claim, Ismail announced that the state government will gazette the proclamations recognising Tunku Nadzaruddin as the new Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

The matter then escalated, resulting in Tuanku Muhriz removing the state excos except Ismail. The ruler’s decision was gazetted on Sept 24.

The 10 former state excos have since filed an originating summons at the Seremban High Court challenging the validity of the state government gazette revoking their appointments.

READ MORE: N Sembilan disputed chieftains dismiss 'treason' claim, say royal council cited no law



On Oct 12, Negeri Sembilan palace royal comptroller Azizi Ali confirmed that Tuanku Muhriz will not attend the Conference of Rulers meeting, which took place from Oct 13 to 15.

The statement added that Tuanku Muhriz had not received any letter or royal invitation to attend the Conference of Rulers’ pre-council meeting.

The palace noted that an invitation was not required for attendance at the main Conference of Rulers meeting.

The statement was issued after The Straits Times reported that Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah, who chaired the meeting at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur, issued an invitation to Tuanku Muhriz.

READ MORE: 'Make Conference of Rulers, royal activities public,' veteran journo urges after S'pore media leak



