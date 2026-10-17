Loke: Impossible to ban foreigners from Rapid KL buses
Transport Minister Anthony Loke has described calls to ban foreigners from using Rapid KL buses as an “impossible proposal”, saying action should instead be taken against individual passengers who misbehave.
“We are not an isolated country. How can we prohibit foreigners from taking the bus? That is an impossible proposal,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times after launching Penang’s first electric bus in George Town today.
Loke said Rapid KL…
Transport Minister Anthony Loke has described calls to ban foreigners from using Rapid KL buses as an “impossible proposal”, saying action should instead be taken against individual passengers who misbehave.
“We are not an isolated country. How can we prohibit foreigners from taking the bus? That is an impossible proposal,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times after launching Penang’s first electric bus in George Town today.
Loke said Rapid KL auxiliary police could intervene against unruly passengers, while bus drivers could take appropriate action and refer offenders to the police where necessary.
He was reportedly responding to complaints over alleged misconduct by some foreign passengers on Rapid KL services, including behaviour said to have caused discomfort to other commuters.
Urinating claims
A Threads post alleged that a refugee child urinated on the ground before boarding a Rapid KL bus, and that the child’s mother later sat on the bus floor to change the child’s clothes.
The account claimed other passengers wanted the driver to ask the pair to leave, but alleged that no action was taken.
This prompted calls from some commuters for Rapid KL drivers to be empowered to refuse boarding or order passengers to disembark over unruly or disrespectful behaviour.
Loke did not allude to any nationality, but the issue gained traction on social media amid a new wave of anti-Rohingya sentiment.
He further maintained that enforcement should target misconduct rather than a passenger’s nationality.
He said passengers who behaved indecently or disturbed others could be detained where necessary and referred to the police.
Prasarana has previously said its Rapid KL security personnel monitor public transport facilities and would take firm action against passengers who breach rules, behave indecently or endanger others.
In safety guidance published on its website, Prasarana said Rapid KL's buses and trains carry passengers from diverse backgrounds, including foreigners, and stressed that users should respect one another and observe proper conduct.
Rapid KL's published conditions of carriage for its rail network also prohibit indecent behaviour, excessive noise, quarrelling or starting fights, as well as conduct or items that cause discomfort to other passengers.
I cannot understand why foreigners , and visitors cannot use our buses if they are well haved and polite.
Loke is right to reject banning foreigners from Rapid KL buses. Rules on safety, cleanliness and consideration for fellow passengers should apply equally to everyone. Nationality is no measure of good behaviour. The deeper problem is Malaysia’s willingness to leave refugees and undocumented people in prolonged uncertainty, then express outrage when difficulties arise. These are different circumstances requiring different responses, but neither justifies treating people as less than human. Nor should we assume that foreign passengers are refugees or undocumented. Instead of merely warehousing people, Malaysia should offer practical programmes teaching Bahasa Malaysia, local customs, public transport etiquette and everyday rights and responsibilities. Education and vocational training would help prepare them for productive lives during their time here and wherever they eventually settle. If resources or expertise are lacking, the government should seek cooperation with UN agencies, international organisations and civil society, while acceding to relevant international conventions and accepting the responsibilities they entail. Signing conventions alone will not deliver funding, but serious commitments can strengthen cooperation. People given dignity, skills and opportunities are better placed to contribute to society. Malaysia should give them reason to remember this country for its humanity.
It is sad but the way our country is becoming apartheid is scary.Somebody needs to educate the people that GOD made all humans!!!??
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