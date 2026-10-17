Transport Minister Anthony Loke has described calls to ban foreigners from using Rapid KL buses as an “impossible proposal”, saying action should instead be taken against individual passengers who misbehave.



“We are not an isolated country. How can we prohibit foreigners from taking the bus? That is an impossible proposal,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times after launching Penang’s first electric bus in George Town today.



Loke said Rapid KL auxiliary police could intervene against unruly passengers, while bus drivers could take appropriate action and refer offenders to the police where necessary.



He was reportedly responding to complaints over alleged misconduct by some foreign passengers on Rapid KL services, including behaviour said to have caused discomfort to other commuters.



Urinating claims

A Threads post alleged that a refugee child urinated on the ground before boarding a Rapid KL bus, and that the child’s mother later sat on the bus floor to change the child’s clothes.



The account claimed other passengers wanted the driver to ask the pair to leave, but alleged that no action was taken.

This prompted calls from some commuters for Rapid KL drivers to be empowered to refuse boarding or order passengers to disembark over unruly or disrespectful behaviour.



Loke did not allude to any nationality, but the issue gained traction on social media amid a new wave of anti-Rohingya sentiment.



He further maintained that enforcement should target misconduct rather than a passenger’s nationality.



He said passengers who behaved indecently or disturbed others could be detained where necessary and referred to the police.



Prasarana has previously said its Rapid KL security personnel monitor public transport facilities and would take firm action against passengers who breach rules, behave indecently or endanger others.



In safety guidance published on its website, Prasarana said Rapid KL's buses and trains carry passengers from diverse backgrounds, including foreigners, and stressed that users should respect one another and observe proper conduct.



Rapid KL's published conditions of carriage for its rail network also prohibit indecent behaviour, excessive noise, quarrelling or starting fights, as well as conduct or items that cause discomfort to other passengers.