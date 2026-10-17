“I am not the woman.”

Former "Lebih Masa" podcast co-host Syazwani Roslan issued a categorical denial today after her name, photographs, and videos were circulated online in connection with the khalwat case involving Bersama co-leader Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Syazwani’s denial follows Nik Nazmi’s admission of his arrest by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department for alleged khalwat with a woman in Petaling Jaya, a situation which he said arose from “a lapse in judgment”.

Syazwani (above) said she did not expect to have to address the matter publicly, but decided to speak out after speculation intensified.

“I honestly never expected that I would have to come forward to explain this, but when my name, my photos and my videos started being linked to all kinds of speculation, I felt it was time for me to speak up,” said the 38-year-old former broadcaster in a video on Threads.

She said the speculation had also led to sexually explicit, insulting and degrading comments directed at her.

“I truly believe no woman deserves to be sexualised, degraded or humiliated over baseless assumptions,” she added.

READ MORE: Bersama suspends Nik Nazmi for three months over khalwat arrest

False allegation

Syazwani also rejected allegations that she had somehow planned the incident involving Nik Nazmi (below).

“There are also some who have accused me of having planned the incident. I want to make it clear here that the allegation is false,” she said.

She explained that she works as a professional emcee and has hosted events involving individuals from a range of backgrounds.

“But I want to stress this: doing my job does not mean endorsing anyone’s political views,” she said.

Syazwani also clarified that her involvement as a host of Nik Nazmi's "Lebih Masa" podcast ended on Sept 30.

She urged the public to exercise restraint when discussing the controversy.

“You can be curious without being disrespectful. I understand. I get FOMO (fear of missing out) too and want to know what is going on. There is nothing wrong with that, but don’t be rude,” she said.

She also warned that freedom of expression did not amount to a licence to defame others.

“Defamation can carry legal consequences. So Malaysians, let’s do better,” she concluded.