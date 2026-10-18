The crisis in Negeri Sembilan is not expected to affect BN preparations for the Malacca state election next month, said Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

He said the key to securing victory was to ensure that its election machinery effectively implements strategies drawn up by the party leadership.

“We can draw up an excellent strategy that looks very good on paper, with many voters identified or categorised as BN’s fixed supporters. But if we fail to get them to turn out to vote, it means nothing.

“Their votes will not be cast,” Mohamad told reporters after officiating at the closing ceremony of the 10th National Conference of Persatuan Solidariti Nasional.

The foreign minister stressed the importance of translating the party’s plans into action on the ground to ensure that identified supporters actually cast their ballots.

The Election Commission has set Nov 14 for polling, with nomination on Oct 31 and early voting on Nov 10.

In the 2021 state election, BN won 21 of the 28 seats to form the state government, while Pakatan Harapan secured five seats and Perikatan Nasional won two.

- Bernama



