Tok Mat: N Sembilan crisis won't derail BN's Malacca polls prep
The crisis in Negeri Sembilan is not expected to affect BN preparations for the Malacca state election next month, said Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.
He said the key to securing victory was to ensure that its election machinery effectively implements strategies drawn up by the party leadership.
The foreign minister stressed the importance of...
The crisis in Negeri Sembilan is not expected to affect BN preparations for the Malacca state election next month, said Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.
He said the key to securing victory was to ensure that its election machinery effectively implements strategies drawn up by the party leadership.
“We can draw up an excellent strategy that looks very good on paper, with many voters identified or categorised as BN’s fixed supporters. But if we fail to get them to turn out to vote, it means nothing.
“Their votes will not be cast,” Mohamad told reporters after officiating at the closing ceremony of the 10th National Conference of Persatuan Solidariti Nasional.
The foreign minister stressed the importance of translating the party’s plans into action on the ground to ensure that identified supporters actually cast their ballots.
The Election Commission has set Nov 14 for polling, with nomination on Oct 31 and early voting on Nov 10.
In the 2021 state election, BN won 21 of the 28 seats to form the state government, while Pakatan Harapan secured five seats and Perikatan Nasional won two.
- Bernama
Unfortunately, he is right ! What happened in N9 will have no bearing on the Malacca polls . Another win for BN/ PN .
Is Tok Mat behind the debacle in N9?
Tok Mat and Hadi can have their crystal ball and tell their future, but the facts speak out. Nothing will stop BN from managing their strategy or even whatever they have planned to make sure victory is theirs, but BN knows that what is happening in a neighboring state will impact the results. Not forgetting the many scandals exposed, especially the TH fiasco. Even by partnering with PAS will also be a concern, especially when the NM's this time may decide to come in full force and vote. Umno had seriously mismanaged the Royal crisis, which have made many even Malays disappointed, not forgetting the NM's also. Umno might win, but can they repeat the same victory like before, or will they face a serious and tough battle, since the opposition now have much ammunition ready to use. Also there also seems to be some disagreement within Umno itself, which might effect the outcome of the coming state elections.
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