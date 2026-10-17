PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has acknowledged that BN will lead Malacca and that his party will be part of the government should they win the state election next month.

“We are continuing our efforts (on cooperation). We accept the reality that BN will lead Malacca, while we will be in the government,” the Marang MP told a press conference held in conjunction with the International Summit 2026 in Terengganu yesterday.

Hadi (above) said this when asked about PAS and BN cooperation in facing the Malacca state election, scheduled to take place on Nov 14.

On incumbent Merlimau assemblyperson Dr Akmal Saleh giving up his seat to make way for a PAS candidate, Hadi said the matter has yet to be finalised, but noted that PAS already has a list of proposed candidates.

“Most of the discussions have been finalised; we are just waiting for nomination day.

“We have a long list of candidates that must be approved by the syura ulama council, and the central PAS leadership will determine who gets to contest.

“The candidate (for the Merlimau seat) has not been decided yet,” he said briefly.

Earlier, Malaysiakini reported that Akmal is expected to hand over the Merlimau seat to PAS in the 16th state election.

Previously, The Star quoted a Malacca PAS source confirming that the state party chief, Zulkifli Ismail, would be fielded as the candidate in Merlimau. Zulkifli is also the Jasin MP.

Akmal won the Merlimau seat in the 2021 state election - which saw a low voter turnout - securing 58 percent of the vote.