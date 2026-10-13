The prime minister’s political secretary, Azman Abidin, will be trying his luck in the upcoming Malacca state election.

“Yes, I will be contesting in the Malacca state election in the Paya Rumput seat,” Azman (above) confirmed with Malaysiakini today, following rumours that the Federal Territories PKR chief would be running as a candidate for a state seat in the Nov 14 polls.

In the 2021 Malacca election, BN’s Rais Yasin won Paya Rumput with a majority of 629 votes in a five-cornered fight, which included former senior political secretary to the prime minister Shamsul Iskandar Akin, who contested under a Pakatan Harapan ticket.

Rais was subsequently appointed a state executive councillor and has held the post of senior exco for housing, local government, drainage, climate change and disaster management since April 2023.

However, state BN chairperson Ab Rauf Yusoh said on Oct 4 that BN would make way for a partner party in Paya Rumput once they finalised their cooperation plans.

He said the incumbent, Rais (below), would move to contest in Sungai Udang.

In the previous state election, BN won 21 of the 28 seats contested and formed the Malacca government with a two-thirds majority.

Harapan won five seats, while Perikatan Nasional grabbed two, namely Sungai Udang and Bemban.

That election also saw PKR lose all 11 seats it contested, including Paya Rumput.

Nominations will take place on Oct 31, while early voting has been set for Nov 10.

According to the Election Commission, 687,697 voters are eligible to vote, with 675,166 of them being ordinary voters, 9,769 army personnel and 2,762 police personnel, along with their spouses.