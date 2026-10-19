While PAS has openly accepted that Umno-BN will lead their cooperation in the Malacca state election, there are also signs of a potential partnership between the two sides in the four PAS-held states.

PAS assistant secretary-general Syahir Sulaiman said that although it was still too early and no formal discussions had taken place, there are early indications of plans to cooperate in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis, collectively known as the SG4.

This came after PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang acknowledged recently that should they win the Malacca polls, his party would only be part of the state government and not at its helm.

Asked about Hadi’s remarks, Syahir said the 78-year-old politician was referring only to Umno-BN’s leadership in Malacca and not other states.

“It is still too early to talk about cooperation in the SG4 states; Tok Guru’s (Hadi’s) answer was in the context of seat negotiations for the Malacca state election,” he told Malaysiakini today.

Syahir, who is also Hadi’s political secretary, stressed that the PAS president’s position on Malacca was consistent with his stance on the previous Negeri Sembilan state election.

Syahir said that from the beginning, PAS had recognised that BN would lead the state governments in Negeri Sembilan and later Malacca.

“That is the basis for (that) negotiations,” he added.

'Preliminary indications'

The Bachok MP said formal negotiations over seat allocations for the 16th general election and in the SG4 states had yet to begin.

“But both sides already have preliminary indications as a basis for cooperation,” he added.

However, Syahir declined to elaborate on what he meant by “preliminary indications”.

Seat allocation has often been a contentious issue in political cooperation, although it was less significant when Perikatan Nasional, now dominated by PAS, worked with Umno-BN during the Negeri Sembilan polls.

However, ahead of the Malacca election, Hadi, despite holding no official position in PN, had been stressing that the basis for negotiations with Umno-BN in the state was different.

Hadi (above) repeatedly pointed out that despite Umno-BN’s complete dominance of the Malacca state legislative assembly, the coalition had no representatives in any of the state’s six parliamentary constituencies.

At the same time, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan suggested that the party test PAS’ willingness to cooperate through state elections in any of the SG4 states, including Terengganu.

On Saturday, PAS sent a conciliatory signal when Hadi acknowledged that BN would lead Malacca if its understanding with PN secured a majority in the state legislative assembly.

The Marang MP also stressed that the party would continue cooperating with BN for the next general election.