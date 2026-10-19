Three weeks after the passing of his wife Dr Hasmah Ali, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed deep gratitude for their 70-year marriage while thanking the public for their continuous outpouring of condolences and prayers.

Addressing the overwhelming support, Mahathir offered a heartfelt apology for being unable to respond to everyone individually.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologise if, during this period, there were greetings I did not return, waves I failed to acknowledge, or condolences I have yet to answer,” he said in a statement today.

Hasmah passed away on Sept 28 at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, at the age of 100.

While Mahathir’s long political journey was often marked by fierce controversy, Hasmah, among the country's first Malay female doctors, remained a universally respected figure, revered by both allies and political rivals alike.

Their decades-long romance and lighthearted public moments frequently inspired many.

With all the prayers still pouring in, the 101-year-old statesman said they had further reminded him to be grateful for the time they shared.

“It reminds me, amidst such excruciating grief, to remain grateful to Allah for lending Hasmah to me for so long, up to this age of mine where only a little remains,” he said.

Mahathir admitted that he is still coming to terms with the loss.

“In these past couple of days, I tried going to the office, but my strength is not quite there yet,” said the two-time former premier who is renowned for his relentless work ethic.

While he did not elaborate further on his health, his frailty was visible on the day of Hasmah’s passing, when he was seen in a wheelchair using a breathing assistance device.