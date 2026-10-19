Universiti Malaya student Ummi Umairah Bakhit, who sparked a national debate criticising the need to raise funds for former premier Najib Abdul Razak, has doubled down on her remarks and insists she will never apologise.

“I stand by my question. I will never apologise. Because donating hard-earned money to the elite, yes, is the MOST STUPID and most immoral thing to do,” she said in a statement on social media.

Ummi (above) said the response she has received since raising the question at a young leaders' summit has been extraordinary, but expressed disappointment at how some members of the public have reacted - cyberbullying, political obsession and a feudal mindset.

"Notice what gets highlighted: ‘stupidest’, ‘Najib Razak’, while ‘feudalism’, ‘corruption’, ‘facts’ and ‘data’ are ignored. That tells you something: parts of society aren’t waking up to the critique. They’re just triggered by words they claim lack adab (manners).

"But calling an act stupid isn’t illegal. It’s a strong word for an act that defies belief. Calling an act stupid is not the same as calling a person stupid,” she said.

In an open forum (above) with former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi recently, Ummi questioned the public’s act of donating to help Najib pay his RM50 million court fine.

'Not selective'

Ummi also rejected the notion that her stance is selective.

"I have never been selective. I showed up at the Azam Baki demonstration. I’ve spoken out against unequal opportunity at my university. I’ve been vocal since day one,” she said, referring to the former MACC commissioner.

The undergraduate further lamented the lack of critical thinking in society, where "people read but don’t think, research, or understand. Context gets twisted."

"I hope more people find the courage to speak up about corruption and integrity, without fear,” she added.

