Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has vowed not to back down from those in power.

In a brief and cryptic Facebook post this evening, the Malacca state exco said that those who currently hold power may do whatever they wish.

"As for me stepping down - absolutely not. Happy campaigning," the Merlimau assemblyperson stated.

Malaysiakini has contacted Akmal to clarify whether his remarks were in reference to a court ruling earlier today ordering him to pay DAP MP Teresa Kok RM300,000 in damages and legal costs in a defamation suit.

The Malacca High Court ruled in Kok's favour over a social media dispute between the two concerning the government's proposed halal certification requirement for businesses.

In September 2024, Akmal had slammed Kok as an "old Nyonya" who should not have interfered in Islamic affairs, adding that he would ask the government to prepare a non-halal logo to stick on her forehead.

This was after Kok (above) was questioned by police following her statement that the government's proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food companies that do not serve pork and alcohol would burden businesses and may subject Malaysia to ridicule.

In response to Akmal, Kok issued a letter of demand seeking RM25 million in damages, a retraction of his remarks, the publication of an apology, and a written undertaking that he would not repeat similar defamatory comments.

In the notice, Kok said Akmal's remarks portrayed her as a racist, disrespectful towards Islam, ignorant of halal certification, and opposed to government policies on Islamic practices.

Akmal then replied to Kok's legal notice by saying he would face her in court.

“Ok, Nyonya. We meet in court. No fear, no surrender,” he stated then.