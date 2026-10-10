Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has slammed former BN strategic communications deputy director Eric See-To for allegedly insulting the Quran.

Akmal’s threat to lodge police reports against See-To stemmed from the latter’s posting earlier today, in which he took issue with the word “lighad,” as used by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his Budget 2027 speech yesterday.

In a Facebook post on the “unique words” used by Anwar during his tabling of the federal budget in Parliament, See-To mentioned in the comments section that while he has no idea what the word means, the list of phrases did not include the term “liwat” (sodomy or anal sex).

He had also poked fun at Anwar’s use of the word “pranata” (social institution), saying: “Is pranata the same as Planta (margerine)?”

Screenshots of his supposed gibe then made the rounds on social media, with some images featuring the comment below an excerpt where “lighad” is referenced in the Quran as a term meaning "in the coming days".

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'Not an insult'

In a separate posting, See-To (below) insisted that his comment on “lighad” was not meant as an insult against the Quran, insisting that he was merely commenting on Anwar’s use of the word.

“An Arabic word does not become a purely religious term simply because the word is also used in the Quran.

“Who asked (Anwar) to use a word that many laypeople do not understand in a budget speech? If it means ‘for the future’, just say ‘for the future’. A budget is for the people to understand,” he added.

He also said that if he “ends up arrested” and the media report his remarks, the prime minister is the one who should be ashamed.

Around half an hour after See-To’s clarification, Akmal posted a screenshot of See-To’s initial comment and demanded an open apology.

The incumbent Merlimau assemblyperson affirmed that a police report will be lodged against the social media figure’s “foolish action," which Akmal claimed involved the mockery of Quranic verses.

“If you want to play politics, that is your business, but when Quranic verses are mocked in this manner, it is an extreme action,” Akmal said.

In a statement later on, PKR Youth information chief Danish Hairudin confirmed that a representative from the wing has since filed a police report urging authorities to probe the matter.

Separately, a group of DAP figures expressed similar sentiments, arguing that See-To’s comment should not be seen “merely as a joke or a play on words”.

“One does not need to be a Muslim to respect the religion of Islam. Freedom of speech is not a ticket to insult and mock anything sacred to followers of other religions.

“We will also stand in solidarity and protest if the same is done to his religion. We believe the principle of mutual respect must apply to all religions, without favouritism or double standards,” the 13 party members said in a joint statement.

See-To to file report

Following the backlash, See-To penned yet another Facebook post to reiterate that he had not uploaded the quote of the Quranic verse, claiming that “other parties” had instead attached screenshots of his comment.

“The ones who should be investigated are the parties who produced and spread that combination, including whether its presentation misleads the public regarding the actual context of my comment.

“Other people cannot put together images and alter the context, and then I am accused based on their doings,” he said.

He added that he will be lodging his own police report against those behind the edited images of his comment.





