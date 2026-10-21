YOURSAY | 'Don't you find it weird that MACC is probing itself?'

PM vows to release 'corporate mafia' probe findings in 3 months, even if Azam, Farhash named

Kopi Kurang Manis: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim deserves credit for committing in Parliament to publish the findings of the corporate mafia issue within three months and explicitly saying that former MACC chief Azam Baki, businessperson Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, his former aide, and others will not be shielded.

Naming people with connections to his administration makes that a commitment the public can hold him to. The delay and the status of the earlier report still deserve clear answers. But claims that the findings will be edited or that a cover-up is inevitable are speculation, not evidence.

The next step matters: publish the findings, explain the evidence and take whatever action is warranted. PMX has publicly committed himself to transparency. I support that commitment and expect him to deliver.

Determined Sarawakian: Thank you, Anwar, for this, but two further steps are needed. First, you have to make the MACC independent and place it under parliamentary oversight. Second, establish the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission and abolish the Independent Police Conduct Commission.

IndigoJaguar7545: Anwar, you promised this report many months ago yet refuse to explain why the incredibly long delay. Azam has plainly not been charged with a single crime. You reappointed him three times. PM, we already know what the conclusion of the report will be.

All of your posturing (with ZERO results) only proves you are desperate for power now that Umno has clearly abandoned Pakatan Harapan at the altar.

Don't you find it weird that MACC is probing itself? Why is MACC involved in the task force that investigates MACC? Anwar, do you believe we are stupid and cannot see reality?

Will there be certain edits and adjustments to ensure "transparency"? Expect nothing but congratulations and adulation for all top leaders.

Apanama is Back: Anwar, you expect people to believe a "sendiri siasat sendiri" (investigate oneself) report? Isn't that insulting people's intelligence? Have you found a "kambing hitam" (black sheep)?

Safefail: On March 11, the cabinet directed the police, MACC, Securities Commission, and Inland Revenue Department to investigate allegations of corporate manipulation. Separately, a special committee headed by Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar investigated shareholding allegations involving Azam.

Its findings were presented to the cabinet in March but were not publicly disclosed, prompting calls for transparency and a royal commission of inquiry.

This is pertinent. Investigations are already done and findings already tabled in the cabinet many months ago, though never been disclosed to public as promised. So why not just release the available findings?

Why does the same investigation team need another three months to investigate and report? Instead, why not initiate an independent royal commission of inquiry into the matter?

Turnedback: Anwar, what happened with the corporate mafia issue already exposed? There were repeated calls for immediate investigation. But nothing happened, to the extent that you continued to recycle Azam as MACC chief for the third time. How are we going to trust you in three months that those behind the mafia are to be caught and punished?

CareOneCareAll: How many times can he use the same excuse over and over again? People remember what he said in the past, except him and his speechwriters. Nowadays, it is so easy to dig out what he said in the past and his past statements do not bode well for him now and in the future. As usual, he will get the Nato (no action, talk only) conclusion.

On The Other Hand: What happened to the RCI that was demanded by the public? And what happened to the other completed report about Azam's shareholdings that PM promised to release months ago, but has failed to keep his promise?

Al Batih: What’s the need for the three months (to reveal the report)? You mean, the report isn’t available? Or do you need to “work” on the report before it can be made public, without implicating the names you just mentioned?

Borneon: “I have not obstructed or used my powers to prevent action" Anwar said. Really? Then what happened to the remainder of Sabah VVIPs caught on video related to the infamous Sabah mining scandal?

We were told that the report was passed to the AGC, and that was a long time ago. Is the AGC really incompetent, or has someone halted any action?

Anwar, you even told Parliament that the scandal was hearsay but later changed your tune. Many Sabahans and I will not forget this scandal.

GP2025: If the special committee is headed by Dusuki, which constitution would govern the report? Can we be sure it is constitution-compliant? Is this announcement to deflect attention from his AG’s advice on the Negeri Sembilan exco revocation?

Boboi: Anwar, save your breath. We have heard your promises since 2008 and we've seen what has been delivered in the many episodes since. You're simply "strong, formidable and convincing".

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