The Sepang Sessions Court today discharged and acquitted Bachok Amanah Youth chief Abdullah Aqili Romeli over a fake news dissemination offence, following a RM25,000 compound issued by the MCMC.

In proceedings before judge Raja Shahril Anuar Raja Baniamin, the court was informed that MCMC was withdrawing the charge.

The court also ordered that the RM7,000 bail money and other seized items be returned to the accused.

On April 26, Aqili (above, centre) explained that he made a mistake by displaying an unverified information poster, but with the intention of criticising government agencies for not playing their proper role.

He claimed he noticed many parties sharing the oil price hike poster and uploaded the post cynically to reprimand government agencies that appeared inactive.

Following police reports made against him, MCMC opened a probe into the matter. Aqili was subsequently charged at the Sepang Sessions Court on July 28.

However, the single father of one pleaded not guilty.

According to the charge, he was accused of using an application, specifically the Threads account "@qilieybrembo", to knowingly make and initiate a post that was false in nature with the intent to annoy any person at 12pm on March 31.

The post was subsequently seen on the same date at 3pm on Level 8, MCMC Tower 1, Jalan IMPACT, Cyber 6, Cyberjaya here, charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which is punishable under Section 233(2) of the same Act.

The section provides for a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years, or both.

Lawyers Faizal Abdullah, Ridzuan Muhamad, Nik Faris Syazwan Zainuzzaman, Fadhliumar Aminulhuda, and Firdaus Yusoff represented Aqili.