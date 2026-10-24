A Johor Bahru-based company has been identified as the registered owner of a tanker seized with 1.16 tonnes of ketamine worth approximately RM784 million in Indonesian waters earlier this week.



Indonesian police chief Suyudi Ario Seto reportedly named a Johor-based company as the registered owner of a Mongolian-flagged tanker intercepted with drugs reportedly worth approximately RM784 million.



According to Indonesian news portal Detik, Suyudi disclosed the tanker’s name and the company's identity during a press conference at Bandar Deli Port in Medan, North Sumatra, yesterday.



"This fact will provide an important lead for investigators to examine corporate involvement and the individuals controlling this international network," Suyudi was quoted as saying.



Indonesian authorities have not publicly implicated any Malaysian national in the case.



Companies Commission records obtained by Malaysiakini found a registered entity that matches the name and registered address revealed by Indonesian police.



Malaysiakini is withholding the company’s name pending further clarification from Malaysian authorities.



8 crew members arrested



Separately, AFP reported that Indonesian police and customs officers intercepted the vessel on Tuesday (Oct 20) as it headed toward Port Klang, Selangor.

Authorities later brought the tanker to Belawan Port in North Sumatra, where they discovered 58 sacks containing 1.16 tonnes of ketamine hydrochloride (HCl).



"From this search operation, the joint team managed to seize illicit drugs in the form of ketamine HCl. The evidence was found in 58 sacks with a total weight reaching 1.16 tonnes," AFP quoted Suyudi as saying.



Eight crew members, comprising seven Indonesians and one Taiwanese national, were arrested.



No Malaysian nationals has been publicly identified among those arrested.



Tanker tracked near Malaysian waters



According to Indonesian national news agency Antara, authorities had been monitoring the tanker after detecting suspicious movements through the Strait of Malacca.



On Oct 14, authorities tracked the tanker sailing parallel to waters off Perak before it slowed west of George Town, Penang.



It then headed toward the northern Strait of Malacca and was detected off the northern coast of Aceh the next day.



On Oct 16, the vessel was spotted near Palian, southern Thailand, where it reportedly slowed down and changed direction.



Investigators also reportedly detected irregularities in the tanker's Automatic Identification System (AIS), which transmitted two different identities.



According to Detik, the tanker, built in 1993, had previously operated under a different name.



Suyudi reportedly said repeatedly changing vessel names was among the methods used by maritime drug smugglers to evade detection.