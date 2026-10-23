Malaysian police intelligence helped Philippine authorities uncover a major drug syndicate allegedly linked to a politician in the Philippines following the seizure of 521kg of methamphetamine in Laos earlier this month.

When contacted, Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan confirmed an ongoing cooperation between Malaysian police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

He said both agencies reached an agreement during a bilateral meeting in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Oct 20.

“In the Laos case, we had an exchange of findings. Both agencies agreed to exchange documents and details,” Hussein (above) told Malaysiakini.

“Based on Royal Malaysia Police’s shared information, the PDEA was able to expose a big drug syndicate that links to a Philippines politician."

Laos police seized a private jet upon arrival from Subang Airport in Malaysia earlier this month

PDEA director-general Isagani Nerez and three delegates from the Philippine agency attended the meeting.

The bilateral meeting had been scheduled before the Oct 1 drug seizure in Laos and was originally intended to discuss regional drug trafficking and cooperation between the two countries.

However, Hussein told the New Straits Times on Oct 17 that Malaysian authorities would use the meeting to exchange information on the syndicate allegedly behind the methamphetamine shipment, which was intercepted in Laos before reaching Manila.

READ MORE: Private jet meth trail: Zero luggage in KL, 23 in Laos, 521kg found, lands in jail instead of Manila

Philippine police widen probe

The confirmation comes as Philippine authorities expand their investigation into the attempted shipment, with police issuing approximately 40 subpoenas to individuals, companies and government agencies.

According to the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Robert Alexander Morico II said seven of the 11 previously identified persons of interest had appeared before investigators, while four others could not be located.

Among them is former Bangsamoro Transition Authority parliament member Edrieza Hadji Nasser Rimbang, whom Philippine authorities have identified as the alleged financier of the operation.

Another is Abdulkarim Macalatas, who was allegedly supposed to receive the shipment upon its arrival in Manila.

Morico also disclosed that investigators traced approximately 11.5 million pesos (RM800,000) in transactions allegedly linked to the operation, including about seven million pesos reportedly spent on chartering the private aircraft.

Malaysian charter arrangements

The latest developments follow earlier findings by Bukit Aman concerning the Malaysian end of the operation, particularly arrangements made to charter the private jet that departed Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

On Oct 13, Hussein said Malaysian investigators had identified several individuals linked to the syndicate and recorded statements from witnesses, including a Malaysian who acted as a broker for the aircraft charter.

According to Philippine police, the broker said the aircraft was chartered by a 54-year-old Filipino man, described as a former pilot with a previous drug-related criminal record in the Philippines.

Investigators also identified a 51-year-old Filipino woman believed to have coordinated the syndicate.

Hussein previously disclosed that a Filipino national booked the aircraft on Sept 23 for US$49,500, and the flight from Laos to Manila purportedly carried vape products.

Malaysian police said the aircraft departed Subang for Luang Prabang on Oct 1 without any cargo.

Lao authorities subsequently discovered 521kg of methamphetamine aboard the private jet, which was allegedly intended to transport the drugs onward to Manila.

Malaysian police have maintained that the drugs neither originated in Malaysia nor were intended for the Malaysian market.

Bukit Aman's Special Investigation Unit is investigating this case under Sections 34 and 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.