Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged a thorough investigation with no compromise into the death of Noorizwan Zulkefly, 42, who died while in police custody.

Anwar said he had instructed his officers to accept a letter delivered by the late Noorizwan's family to his residence in Sungai Long, Kajang, today.

He added that he had informed Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail regarding the matter.

"I am scheduled to attend several events in Malacca today and have delegated my officer to accept the letter as well as listen firsthand to the concerns raised by the family.

"I have also contacted the IGP to obtain further information regarding this case and emphasised that the investigation must be conducted thoroughly, transparently, and without compromise, with the progress of the investigation kept updated to the family," he said in a Facebook post.

Demand for justice

Earlier, the family of the late Noorizwan, accompanied by several lawyers, gathered in front of Anwar's residence to submit a letter demanding justice.

The letter to the prime minister was handed over to one of Anwar's officers.

In the letter, the victim's younger sister, Nooranis Zulkefly, expressed deep disappointment and demanded justice over her brother's death.

Nooranis Zulkefly (right)

"I am merely an ordinary citizen who has lost her brother while he was in police custody.

"Today, I mustered the courage to deliver this letter to YAB with one great hope - that my brother's death receives serious attention and that justice is truly upheld," Nooranis stated in the letter to Anwar.

This appeal carries deep meaning for Anwar, considering his own experience with police brutality after being dismissed from government and detained in 1998.

READ MORE: 'I thought I wouldn't survive' – Anwar recalls 'black eye' incident

Two years ago, while recalling the attack he suffered, Anwar said that the police and Suhakam would conduct investigations and studies regarding injuries and deaths involving detainees in lockups.

"When people talk about concerns regarding abuse and death in lockups, there is no need to convince me because I know how it feels. We feel completely helpless when beaten almost to death while in a lockup," he said.

Under probe

Last Tuesday, Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) revealed that three lawyers are under investigation for allegedly pressuring Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz to hand over autopsy photos showing 21 horrific injuries.

They are LFL co-founders Latheefa Koya and N Surendran, along with Dina Zamri, who represents Noorizwan's family.

The investigation into the lawyers has drawn criticism from former Bar Council president Ambiga Sreenevasan and Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh.

Lawyers representing the family of Noorizwan

Separately, Bernama reported that a post-mortem revealed no internal injuries to Noorizwan’s organs, though several external injuries were noted.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Aida Abdul Hamid said the cause of death remained undetermined pending laboratory analysis.