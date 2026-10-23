The police probe into three lawyers over a custodial death has stirred an unwelcome sense of déjà vu for DAP MP Ramkarpal Singh, bringing back memories of how his late father, Karpal Singh, was hauled to court in the early 2000s under the Sedition Act 1948.

The former DAP chairperson was prosecuted over remarks made during court proceedings involving Anwar Ibrahim, whom he was representing at the time.

Ramkarpal (above) recalled how the prosecution, which was later withdrawn, drew widespread condemnation for various reasons, including that it amounted to a form of intimidation against a lawyer carrying out his duties in the interests of his client without fear or favour.

“It is deeply embarrassing that such an incident should occur under the current Madani government, given its widely proclaimed commitment to institutional reform and upholding the rule of law,” he added in a statement.

On Tuesday, Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) revealed that its founders, Latheefa Koya and N Surendran, along with Dina Zamri, who represents the deceased Noorizwan Zulkefly’s family, were being investigated for allegedly pressuring Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz to release post-mortem photographs documenting 21 horrific injuries.

Pictures showing Noorizwan Zulkefly's injuries

Ramkarpal, however, argued that there is nothing wrong with lawyers taking a proactive approach in representing their clients - including seeking information from various agencies investigating their clients’ cases, as in this instance.

“I fail to see what offence the three lawyers could possibly have committed to warrant an investigation.

“There can be no denying that this action could be perceived as a form of intimidation against them,” he added.

Ramkarpal also went straight to the 31st floor of the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters, which houses the office of Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail, demanding answers.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail

The Bukit Gelugor MP said Khalid must explain which provisions of the law form the basis of the investigation into the three lawyers.

“The investigation reflects police overreach and could be regarded as a form of harassment that must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“Lawyers have a duty to represent their clients without fear or favour,” he added.

Warisan lawmaker fumes

Some 2,000km from Ramkarpal’s Bukit Gelugor constituency in Penang, a fellow lawyer-turned-politician in Sabah was also making his indignation heard.

“The police action ‘bikin panas telinga oh’ (makes me incensed),” Warisan assemblyperson Chin Tek Ming told Malaysiakini in a text message when sharing his media statement on the matter.

Backing former Malaysian Bar president Ambiga Sreenevasan, who has also criticised the investigation, Chin warned that the police action could fuel concerns that lawyers were being pressured for simply carrying out their professional duties in the pursuit of justice.

“Lawyers must be free to perform their professional responsibilities without fear, pressure or discrimination.

“A lawyer’s duty is not merely to represent a client, but also to ensure that the client’s rights are protected, legal processes are respected and justice can be upheld.

“When a lawyer represents a family seeking answers regarding a death in custody, their actions should not be used as a pretext to intimidate them or obstruct efforts to uncover the truth,” he added.

Kapayan assemblyperson Chin Tek Ming

The Kapayan assemblyperson stressed that his position was not intended to prejudge any party, but to defend a fundamental principle that enforcement powers must be exercised responsibly and remain firmly subject to the rule of law.

“Do not make lawyers who fight for justice targets of pressure. Do not allow questions surrounding a death in custody to be overshadowed by concerns about the freedom of lawyers,” he said.

A day after LFL released photographs documenting the injuries sustained by the deceased, Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said investigators were awaiting the Chemistry Department’s full report and the official pathology results before completing their probe.

He also urged the public to refrain from commenting or speculating on the case, warning that the spread of unverified information could mislead the public and cause concern.