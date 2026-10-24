Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) has warned against the misuse of temples and reckless labelling of the Hindu community following the police’s discovery of a drug syndicate using a house of worship in Klang, Selangor.

While condemning all criminal activity, particularly drug trafficking, and the misuse of places of worship for unlawful purposes, MHS said the alleged actions of individuals should not be generalised or attributed to the wider Hindu community or its temples.

Its president, Thanga Ganesan, issued a stern reminder to all individuals, organisations, and parties, particularly those not directly involved in Hindu affairs, not to exploit the incident.

In a statement today, he warned against “sweeping accusations”, derogatory labels, and unwarranted aspersions against Hindu temples and the community.

“An isolated allegation of criminal wrongdoing must never become a convenient justification for discrediting an entire religion or its places of worship.

“While every individual is entitled to express views on matters of public interest, such expressions must be guided by factual accuracy, responsibility, and mutual respect,” Thanga said.

Generic cannabis pic

He affirmed that MHS would not remain silent in the face of “irresponsible narratives” that unfairly stigmatise Hindu religious institutions or undermine the dignity of the Hindu community.

“Constructive criticism and legitimate legal concerns are welcome, but inflammatory rhetoric, prejudicial generalisations, and attempts to sensationalise religious sensitivities have no place in Malaysia's multireligious society,” he said.

Drug haul uncovered

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar revealed that police had uncovered a drug trafficking operation using an unregistered house of worship in South Klang.

Shazeli said a raid led to the discovery of 20.6kg of heroin in the premises’ storeroom. Checks also revealed that the temple was unregistered and the land had been gazetted for sewage infrastructure.

The raid was part of five joint operations involving police from Selangor, Gombak, and the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, as well as Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd auxiliary police, which led to the busting of four drug syndicates.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar

According to media reports, police also seized various illicit drugs worth RM16.2 million, including 81.3kg of cannabis buds, 3,510 liquid ketamine cartridges, 40kg of ketamine powder, 84 bottles of liquid ecstasy, and an additional 25.4kg of ketamine.

“The total amount of drugs seized is estimated to be enough to supply up to 801,000 users at one time, based on an estimated consumption of 0.3g per user,” Shazeli was quoted as saying by The Star.

Speaking at a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters, Shazeli said eight people, comprising six men and two women aged between 19 and 48, had been arrested to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspects comprised three local men, one local woman, and four foreigners. Shazeli said the foreigners were believed to be linked to local and international drug syndicate networks and had entered the country using social visit passes.

Temple status separate from criminal probe

Thanga today stressed that the temple’s reported registration and land status should be distinguished from the criminal investigations conducted by police.

He said questions concerning the registration, establishment, or land status of places of worship were separate administrative and legal matters that should be addressed through the appropriate processes.

“They should not, in themselves, give rise to assumptions of criminal conduct,” he said.

He also reminded Hindu temple management committees of their responsibility to safeguard the sanctity and integrity of their religious institutions through proper administration, accountability, and reasonable oversight of their premises and facilities.