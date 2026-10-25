An underground gig in Malacca turned tragic when a 21-year-old participant sustained serious head injuries during a mosh pit before dying in the hospital four days later.

Police have reclassified their investigation into the Oct 17 incident at an event space in Kampung Jawa, Melaka Tengah, from causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means to murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Halim Abas said the victim, a parcel delivery worker, suffered serious injuries to the back of his head and was sent to the Malacca Hospital.

"The victim received treatment at the hospital’s intensive care unit, where he died at 3.53pm on Oct 21.

"Following the incident, police have arrested 10 suspects aged between 18 and 25 to facilitate investigations," the assistant commissioner told Malaysiakini.

Halim said police found that the gig had been held without a permit from the police or the local authority.

A gig is a live performance by a musician or band, whether at a pub, club, festival or small venue.

Moshing is a rough, energetic style of dancing associated with loud rock, punk and metal gigs. People jump, shove and bump into one another to the music, usually in a swirling space near the front of the stage known as the mosh pit.

Full cooperation

The venue operator, Bangunan.MLK, said it was cooperating with the police and had provided investigators with CCTV footage of the incident.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the operator described the incident as an “unintentional accident” that occurred while the victim was moshing in front of the stage.

"He and another person collided, causing the victim to fall headfirst onto the ground.

"The show was stopped immediately, and other attendees and the organising crew assisted the victim," said the operator.

It added that the victim had left the venue on his own, but the operator later learnt that he had been taken to the hospital.