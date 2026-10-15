Lawyers representing the family of Noorizwan Zulkefly, a detainee who died in police custody, have slammed Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus over comments made on the case during a press conference earlier today.

Rania Aljunied and Wan Nabila Dina Wan Zamri said it was “irresponsible” of Fadil (above) to highlight the deceased’s criminal record instead of explaining how Noorizwan could sustain serious injuries in the lock-up.

“The press conference did not explain at all how Noorizwan met his horrific death; it failed to acknowledge that he had sustained many injuries, showed a profound lack of respect for the feelings of his grieving daughter and family, and was defensive and irresponsible.

“The remarks made by Fadil at the press conference amounted to an outrageous and unacceptable attempt to use allegations about Noorizwan’s past arrest record to deflect attention from the serious and extensive injuries he sustained while in police custody.

“It is shocking that Fadil had absolutely no explanation for the brutal injuries that have sent shockwaves throughout the country,” they said in a joint statement.

The lawyers, who are from Lawyers for Liberty, also said it was unacceptable for police to open their investigation into Noorizwan’s (above) death as a sudden death.

Given the extensive injuries found on the deceased’s body, the case should be investigated as murder, they stressed.

‘Outrageous, misleading statement’

Rania and Dina also accused Fadil of making an “outrageous and misleading” statement when he said minor injuries on a drug addict would appear worse after death.

“The pathologist had already informed the police of the extensive injuries across his body, including widespread bleeding in the brain.

“These injuries were not caused by him falling while being a drug addict, but by severe beatings while in police custody.”

The lawyers urged Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar (above) to intervene and classify the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

They also called for the police to arrest and investigate all officers at the Cheras district police headquarters involved in Noorizwan’s death, and the inspector-general of police to set up a special investigation team from Bukit Aman to handle the probe.

“The Kuala Lumpur police chief should also refrain from making any further statement or get involved in the investigation into Noorizwan’s death,” they stressed.

Earlier today, Fadil reportedly told a press conference held at the city police headquarters that they have yet to determine Noorizwan’s cause of death.

READ MORE: 15 days, 21 horrific injuries later, police break silence: 'We are investigating'

He said police were awaiting the full report from the Chemistry Department and official pathology results before completing their probe.

In outlining the chronology of events, he said Noorizwan had been detained to assist investigations into three separate police reports involving drug-related offences and other crimes.