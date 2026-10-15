A Form 4 student has been charged with murder over the death of fellow schoolmate Irene Sofiya Khairool Faisal.

The charge was read out at the Batu Pahat Magistrate's Court, but no plea was entered as murder cases must be transferred to the High Court for trial.

The media did not report the 16-year-old accused's name, as he is a minor.

According to Berita Harian, the boy was accused of murdering Irene at the SMK Dato Seth school hall in Yong Peng between 2.30pm and 4pm on Oct 3.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with either a death sentence or 30 to 40 years in prison.

The case re-mention has been set for Dec 22 to allow the prosecution time to obtain the forensic pathology and post-mortem reports. The accused was not offered bail.

Previously, police reportedly said that Irene’s death was caused by blunt force trauma. A metal rod is believed to have been the murder weapon.