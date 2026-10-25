MCA needs to exit BN or work towards dissolving the coalition rather than merely walking out of the hall as a sign of protest over how the party was treated on seat allocations for the Malacca state election, said Kampar MP Chong Zhemin.

The DAP lawmaker said MCA’s action - led by its President Wee Ka Siong - walking out during BN’s candidate announcement ceremony in Malacca highlights the party's increasingly sidelined position within the coalition.

"This is the consequence of MCA acting as Umno’s 'yes-man' for years. Umno acts like a big bully because MCA has repeatedly shown that no matter how strong its objection is, the party will ultimately yield.

"Now, Umno has taken it a step further by 'wrapping up' (giving away) seats previously contested by MCA to make way for its electoral cooperation with PAS and its allies.

"A component partner of decades is cast aside just to revive political cooperation with other parties," Chong (above) said in a statement today.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong

Yesterday, Wee and other MCA leaders walked out during BN's election machinery launch ceremony in Malacca after expressing dissatisfaction over seat allocation issues.

MCA, which was allocated two seats - Machap Jaya and Kelebang - claimed it was not consulted on the matter and that its traditional seats were given to other parties.

Furthermore, MCA alleged it was not informed that the machinery launch ceremony would also include the candidate announcement.

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However, Malacca BN chairperson Ab Rauf Yusoh maintained that the list of candidates had been finalised after considering various factors.

“Why should there be any changes? We have looked at every aspect before deciding and finalising the candidates' names.

“So, why need a change? Unless (a candidate) passes away,” The Star quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier today said there is still room for negotiation with MCA to resolve the issue.

'Have the courage'

In his statement today, Chong further reminded MCA of the stance taken by its former president, Liow Tiong Lai, in September 2018, who stated that the party would work towards dissolving BN or expelling Umno if its coalition partner formed a formal pact with PAS.

According to him, that stance was made at the time on the grounds of defending the moderation and principles that formed the foundation of BN's establishment.

“Does MCA oppose Umno's cooperation with PAS on principle, or are they merely dissatisfied when that cooperation sacrifices MCA's seats?” he questioned.

Chong added that if MCA truly wants to defend its dignity, as asserted by Wee, the party must have the courage to exit BN or push for the coalition's dissolution, rather than just voicing protests before submitting to Umno's decisions once again.

“Otherwise, this walkout will only be remembered as yet another political charade of anger before MCA returns to nodding in agreement,” he said.