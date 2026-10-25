Bersatu has questioned Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan’s decision to call an emergency meeting of the coalition’s supreme council, noting that the Registrar of Societies (ROS) cancelled PN’s registration on Oct 20.

Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali said that although the Kuala Lumpur High Court had granted a stay on the ROS decision, PN’s legal status remained subject to ongoing court proceedings.

He also noted that the senior federal counsel had filed a notice of appeal on Oct 23 on behalf of the ROS and the home minister, challenging the High Court’s decision.

“The question that arises is why Takiyuddin issued a letter dated Oct 23 to call for an emergency meeting of the PN supreme council when he was fully aware that on the same day, a notice of appeal had been filed in the Court of Appeal,” Azmin said in a statement today.

Given that the appeal challenged the entirety of the High Court’s decision, Azmin said all parties should maintain the status quo pending the outcome of the appeal.

“Under Section 41 of the Societies Act 1966, any society whose registration has been cancelled becomes an unlawful society.

Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan

“Meanwhile, under Section 42 of the same Act, any office-bearer or person who manages or assists in managing an unlawful society commits an offence punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment,” he warned.

Azmin said Bersatu feared that if PAS and its allies proceeded with tonight’s meeting, the proceedings and any decisions made could carry serious legal implications.

Court lets PN contest Malacca

On Oct 22, it was reported that PN could proceed with plans to contest the Malacca state election after the High Court granted a stay on the ROS decision to cancel the coalition’s registration.

ROS had cancelled PN’s registration on Oct 20, ruling that its response to a show-cause notice was unsatisfactory.

The stay followed PN’s application to prevent the ROS from taking further action against the coalition. The court found that proceeding with the deregistration risked prejudicing PN’s pending judicial review.

However, High Court judge Azizan Arshad ruled that the stay would remain in effect until the judicial review challenging the deregistration was heard and decided.

PN was scheduled to hold an emergency meeting tonight, with Takiyuddin confirming that invitations had been sent to Bersatu.