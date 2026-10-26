Perikatan Nasional will be taking disciplinary action against Bersatu for allegedly acting against the coalition's interests when the party contested under its own logo against PN candidates in the August Negeri Sembilan polls.

Its secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the decision was reached at an emergency PN supreme council meeting last night, which Bersatu representatives failed to attend despite being invited.

According to Takiyuddin (above), Article 15 of PN's constitution empowers its supreme council to issue warnings, suspend, or expel member parties, individual members or associate members for opposing the coalition's interests.

“The charges against this member party, that is Bersatu, will be drafted by PN, and they will certainly be granted sufficient time to respond.

“There are many other matters we will bring forward, but the core point is that we are initiating disciplinary proceedings against Bersatu," Sinar Harian quoted him as telling a press conference after the meeting in Kuala Lumpur last night.

Bersatu and PAS have been mired in a public dispute over the Registrar of Societies' cancellation of PN's registration.

The ROS had deregistered PN last week after finding the coalition's reply to its show-cause order unsatisfactory, following a complaint by Bersatu that it was not invited to a coalition supreme council meeting on July 16.

Yesterday, Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali questioned Takiyuddin's decision to call the emergency meeting given that PN's legal status remained subject to ongoing court proceedings.

He expressed concerns that any internal proceedings from the coalition's supreme council meeting could carry serious legal implications.

Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali

Contesting against fellow PN member

Commenting further, Takiyuddin said a component party contesting an election against a PN candidate could be seen as running contrary to the coalition's interests.

While the PN constitution allows component parties to use their own logos during elections, he said they can do so after getting the coalition's approval.

Bersatu had contested eight seats against PN component parties PAS and Wawasan Negara in the recent Negeri Sembilan election.

Takiyuddin said one of the issues that motivated PN's decision to take disciplinary action against Bersatu was the party's complaint to the ROS.

He reiterated concerns that including Bersatu (in the July 16 meeting) would have compromised the validity of decisions reached during PN meetings.

A similar approach had been applied when another PN component party, the MIPP, was facing internal issues in January, he added.

"MIPP, for instance, never lodged a complaint with the ROS. They resolved their internal issues and subsequently returned to attending meetings as usual," he stated.

Bersatu no-show

Commenting on Bersatu's absence from the meeting last night, Takiyuddin said only party president Muhyiddin Yassin had communicated his non-attendance via a WhatsApp message around 6pm.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin

The other three representatives - Bersatu vice-president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, acting women's wing chief Nolee Ashilin Radzi, and Youth chief Hilman Idham - did not respond, Takiyuddin added.

"Everyone was summoned, and the meeting was scheduled for 8.30pm. We delayed the start until approximately 9.10pm to allow time for all invited members to arrive.

"Ultimately, everyone else was present, except Bersatu's four representatives," he said.

On Oct 22, the Kuala Lumpur High Court granted a stay on the ROS decision to cancel PN's registration.

The court found that proceeding with the deregistration risked prejudicing PN’s pending judicial review.

Judge Azizan Arshad ruled that exceptional circumstances justified the suspension, taking into account PN’s political role and the implications for its elected representatives as well as state governments.

The following day, the ROS and Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail filed an appeal to challenge the High Court's decision.