PN to take disciplinary action against Bersatu
Perikatan Nasional will be taking disciplinary action against Bersatu for allegedly acting against the coalition's interests when the party contested under its own logo against PN in the August Negeri Sembilan polls.
Its secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the decision was reached at an emergency PN supreme council meeting last night, which Bersatu representatives failed to attend despite being invited.
Perikatan Nasional will be taking disciplinary action against Bersatu for allegedly acting against the coalition's interests when the party contested under its own logo against PN candidates in the August Negeri Sembilan polls.
Its secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the decision was reached at an emergency PN supreme council meeting last night, which Bersatu representatives failed to attend despite being invited.
According to Takiyuddin (above), Article 15 of PN's constitution empowers its supreme council to issue warnings, suspend, or expel member parties, individual members or associate members for opposing the coalition's interests.
“The charges against this member party, that is Bersatu, will be drafted by PN, and they will certainly be granted sufficient time to respond.
“There are many other matters we will bring forward, but the core point is that we are initiating disciplinary proceedings against Bersatu," Sinar Harian quoted him as telling a press conference after the meeting in Kuala Lumpur last night.
Bersatu and PAS have been mired in a public dispute over the Registrar of Societies' cancellation of PN's registration.
The ROS had deregistered PN last week after finding the coalition's reply to its show-cause order unsatisfactory, following a complaint by Bersatu that it was not invited to a coalition supreme council meeting on July 16.
Yesterday, Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali questioned Takiyuddin's decision to call the emergency meeting given that PN's legal status remained subject to ongoing court proceedings.
He expressed concerns that any internal proceedings from the coalition's supreme council meeting could carry serious legal implications.
Contesting against fellow PN member
Commenting further, Takiyuddin said a component party contesting an election against a PN candidate could be seen as running contrary to the coalition's interests.
While the PN constitution allows component parties to use their own logos during elections, he said they can do so after getting the coalition's approval.
Bersatu had contested eight seats against PN component parties PAS and Wawasan Negara in the recent Negeri Sembilan election.
Takiyuddin said one of the issues that motivated PN's decision to take disciplinary action against Bersatu was the party's complaint to the ROS.
He reiterated concerns that including Bersatu (in the July 16 meeting) would have compromised the validity of decisions reached during PN meetings.
A similar approach had been applied when another PN component party, the MIPP, was facing internal issues in January, he added.
"MIPP, for instance, never lodged a complaint with the ROS. They resolved their internal issues and subsequently returned to attending meetings as usual," he stated.
Bersatu no-show
Commenting on Bersatu's absence from the meeting last night, Takiyuddin said only party president Muhyiddin Yassin had communicated his non-attendance via a WhatsApp message around 6pm.
The other three representatives - Bersatu vice-president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, acting women's wing chief Nolee Ashilin Radzi, and Youth chief Hilman Idham - did not respond, Takiyuddin added.
"Everyone was summoned, and the meeting was scheduled for 8.30pm. We delayed the start until approximately 9.10pm to allow time for all invited members to arrive.
"Ultimately, everyone else was present, except Bersatu's four representatives," he said.
On Oct 22, the Kuala Lumpur High Court granted a stay on the ROS decision to cancel PN's registration.
The court found that proceeding with the deregistration risked prejudicing PN’s pending judicial review.
Judge Azizan Arshad ruled that exceptional circumstances justified the suspension, taking into account PN’s political role and the implications for its elected representatives as well as state governments.
The following day, the ROS and Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail filed an appeal to challenge the High Court's decision.
At times blame the people . It is so obvious that PN wants to form the Govt. They will join with anyone as long as their aim and objectivity is attained. Look at pas joining hands with Umno. This sudden call to Besatu to attend the meeting lately shows how desperate they are cause they know their position has been rocked by the ROS decision. They kicked out Bersatu when pas joined hands with Umno , showing how inconsiderate they are , Now they want to have a meeting with Bersatu to solve the problem which has arisen Voters why are you all so naive in supporting Perikatan pas They only want position and power and you people go on supporting these kind of people. Will never ever cross their minds to help the people if they gain power
I read with utter disgust the news that Perikatan Nasional (PN) is taking disciplinary action against Bersatu over its decision to contest the Negeri Sembilan state election using its own party logo. One cannot help but wonder whether our politicians have completely lost sight of what truly matters to the rakyat. Frankly, Malaysians are growing weary of these endless squabbles, power games, internal disputes and petty disagreements between political parties and their coalition partners. Whether it is about whose logo should be used, who should lead, who should be accommodated, or who has supposedly breached coalition discipline, the public is repeatedly subjected to political theatrics that do little, if anything, to improve their lives. Do our politicians not realise that the rakyat have far more pressing concerns than their political egos and party rivalries? The rising cost of living, the prices of essential goods, affordable housing, stagnant wages, job security, quality healthcare, education and the economic well-being of ordinary Malaysians are issues that demand urgent and sustained attention. For many households, making ends meet is a daily struggle. They need practical solutions, responsible leadership and tangible results—not another round of political drama. Political coalitions are formed to provide stable leadership and serve the people, not to become platforms for endless arguments over party symbols, electoral strategies and political supremacy. If coalition partners cannot even agree on something as fundamental as how to contest an election, what confidence can the public have in their ability to govern the country effectively? Ultimately, political parties exist to serve the people, not the other way around. The rakyat are not obliged to spend their lives following every twist and turn of political intrigue while their own problems remain unresolved. Our politicians must remember that public office is a responsibility, not a privilege to be exploited for partisan interests. For God's sake, enough is enough! Malaysians deserve better than this constant political noise. Put aside the egos, settle your differences behind closed doors and get on with the real business of governing. Address the bread-and-butter issues that affect ordinary people, restore public confidence and demonstrate that you are worthy of the mandate you seek. The rakyat want results, not rhetoric; solutions, not squabbles; and leadership, not political grandstanding. Please spare us these diversions and start doing the job you were elected to do!
Despite its strength,strange that Pas is so clingy to the PN logo
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