In the hours before Pakatan Harapan is scheduled to reveal its Malacca state election line-up tonight, the question remains whether it will partner with Bersatu in an electoral cooperation.

Sources said the coalition's top leadership was still discussing the form such cooperation might take, amid shifting political alliances that have seen PAS, Bersatu's traditional partner in Perikatan Nasional, forge an electoral pact with BN.

"No decision has been made yet (on cooperation). God willing, it will happen, but the form of cooperation will depend on the Harapan presidential council's decision," a source close to Harapan who declined to be named told Malaysiakini.

An internal Bersatu source also confirmed that there had been no further developments.

"So far, there has been no further news. Insya-Allah, we will contest, but only a small number of seats.

"Unlike in the Negeri Sembilan state election," the source said when contacted today.

The Malacca flag

Harapan is scheduled to announce its candidates at an event outside Hang Jebat Stadium in Malacca tonight.

The uncertainty comes more than a month after Malacca Harapan chairperson Adly Zahari confirmed on Sept 19 that negotiations were underway with Bersatu and other parties over a possible "Harapan Plus" electoral arrangement.

However, Malacca Harapan deputy chairperson Khoo Poay Tiong subsequently ruled out an electoral pact with Bersatu on Sept 30.

On Oct 18, PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said Harapan had yet to reach any agreement on cooperation with other parties, although negotiations over seat allocations among PKR, DAP and Amanah had been completed.

Room for cooperation

As of now, Harapan is expected to take a different approach to the Malacca state election on Nov 14, potentially leaving several constituencies open to candidates from outside the coalition.

Several sources said PKR, the backbone of Harapan, would contest only eight or nine seats, while Amanah was expected to field candidates in around five constituencies, including defending its Bukit Katil state seat.

Other sources indicated that DAP would contest approximately eight seats, including defending Ayer Keroh, Kesidang, Kota Laksamana and Bandar Hilir.

Based on these projected allocations, Harapan’s three component parties would leave six or seven of Malacca’s 28 state seats uncontested, potentially paving the way for cooperation with Bersatu.

Malacca Chief Minister's Office

However, the figures remain subject to the coalition's final decision.

Bersatu is understood to be awaiting Harapan’s decision before determining its next course of action.

Meanwhile, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), which maintains friendly ties with Bersatu, said that it will contest the Gadek state seat.

Party president Ibrahim Ali, who confirmed this, stressed that the party would participate regardless of any possible cooperation between Harapan and Bersatu.

Shifting political alliances

Uncertainty over a possible Harapan-Bersatu pact comes amid a broader political realignment in Malacca, where Harapan and BN are preparing to face each other despite cooperating at the federal level.

Harapan first wrested control of Malacca from BN in the 2018 general election, but its administration under Adly collapsed 22 months later following political defections.

BN subsequently returned to power and retained control of the state in the 2021 election, winning 21 of the 28 seats, while Harapan secured five and PN two.

After the federal unity government formed, Harapan assemblypersons backed the BN-led state administration under Ab Rauf Yusoh.

However, the relationship soured when five Harapan assemblypersons withdrew their support in July this year, protesting the passage of an enactment concerning appointed assemblypersons.

BN has since forged an electoral pact with PAS, agreeing to contest 21 seats while allocating the remaining seven to PAS and its allies.