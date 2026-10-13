Police have opened an investigation paper regarding allegations of a failure to remit government revenue collections amounting to RM230.9 million, involving electronic service provider companies MyEG Sdn Bhd (MyEG) and Zetrix AI Berhad.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Rusdi Isa said the investigation was initiated following a police report received on Oct 7 concerning government revenue financial transactions involving both companies under the MyEG Group.

He also said the case is being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

"So far, statements have been recorded from six witnesses to assist the investigation, and several other individuals will be summoned soon.

“Relevant documents have been received and are being examined while the investigation continues," he said in a statement today.

Rusdi (above) affirmed that the police are committed to ensuring that every investigation is conducted independently, transparently, and professionally in accordance with the law.

He warned that any party found involved in criminal activity would face stern action.

Meanwhile, Rusdi reminded the public not to engage in speculation or spread unverified information regarding the ongoing investigation.

He noted that the dissemination of information not based on facts could not only mislead the public but potentially compromise the investigation process.

"Therefore, the public is urged to obtain information only from official channels," he said.

- Bernama