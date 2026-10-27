Johor Corporation (JCorp) has denied claims that its subsidiary was responsible for forest and land fires in Indonesia, as reported in a publication by the Indonesian NGO Wahana Lingkungan Hidup Indonesia (Walhi).

The Johor state-owned company emphasised that it does not own or operate any plantations outside Malaysia.

“JCorp wishes to clarify that it does not own or operate any plantations outside Malaysia.

“Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kulim Berhad, JCorp divested its interests in Indonesian companies in 2007,” JCorp said in a media statement today.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that Walhi’s findings contradicted Putrajaya’s statement on Oct 16 that a review by the Plantation and Commodities Ministry found no Malaysian plantation companies were involved in the fires, which sparked a regional haze crisis that also affects Malaysia.

Forest fires in central Kalimantan, Oct 16, 2026

Walhi forest and plantation campaigner Umi Ma’rufah referred to its “Actor Mapping Analysis: Who Are Behind The Fires?” report and urged the Malaysian government to investigate the situation instead of relying on paper policies or corporate declarations.

Speaking during an online roundtable discussion with Malaysian environmental groups, she said Walhi's analysis identified active hotspots and fires within concession areas linked to several Malaysian parent companies, including Kulim Berhad.

Walhi also named SD Guthrie, which similarly denied that its subsidiary caused any fires in Indonesia and said the allegations were not supported by reliable evidence.

Malaysiakini has contacted the Communications Ministry and the Plantation and Commodities Ministry for comment.

The Communications Ministry subsequently referred Malaysiakini to the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry, which Malaysiakini has also contacted for comment.

Divestments recorded in annual report

Meanwhile, JCorp explained that Kulim Berhad divested its interests from PT Graha Cakra Mulia, PT Sumber Mahardhika Graha, PT Salonok Ladang Mas, and PT Harapan Hibrida Kalbar on Aug 8, 2007.

Its interest in PT Trimurti Sumbertama was also divested on Sept 26, 2007, which was recorded in JCorp’s 2008 annual report.

It also said that on July 6, 2023, Kulim Berhad divested its entire equity interest in PT Tempirai Palm Resources and PT Rambang Agro Jaya to PT Bakung Starch Lestari.

“JCorp does not have any ownership interest or operational involvement in those companies.

“The continuous publication and dissemination of these allegations create the false impression that JCorp owns, controls, or operates the companies concerned, as well as being linked to the alleged incidents.

“As a state government-owned institution, these baseless insinuations seriously affect the reputation of JCorp and the Johor state government,” it added.