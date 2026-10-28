Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the National Registration Department will carry out a thorough probe if there are any complaints or information that casts doubt about the legitimacy of MyKad holders.

In a written Parliament reply, Saifuddin (above) said causes for investigation include conflicting information and irregularities in original records, with the probe aimed at curbing fraud, among others.

"Each case is thoroughly examined based on birth records, identity card registrations, citizenship documents, and other supporting documents.

"For cases with discrepancies, investigations and verifications are conducted in accordance with legal procedures before any decision is made.

"Evaluations are made based on the facts and evidence of the case, not merely the duration of holding identity documents," he said in the reply dated yesterday.

He was responding to Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman who asked about Malaysians who have had their MyKads withdrawn and subjected to probes about the legitimacy of their citizenship.

Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman

Saifuddin said in such cases, there are avenues for such people to apply for a new MyKad but stressed that all information provided must be accurate.

'Heritage' players fiasco

While he did not comment on it in this instance, one citizenship case that has haunted Saifuddin is in regard to seven foreign-born footballers who were naturalised ostensibly because they had familial ties to Malaysia.

The players had received MyKads as part of their naturalisation.

However, International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) investigation last year found that the basis for their citizenship was fraudulent, with their grandparents' birth certificates doctored to make it look like they were born in Malaysia.

READ MORE: 'Heritage' players don't speak BM, but passed citizenship language test: Fifa

Saifuddin had fast tracked the footballers' citizenship process, bypassing length of stay requirements for example, by using his ministerial discretion.

Last month, the new Football Association of Malaysia president Ab Ghani Hassan said he would be meeting Saifuddin in regard to the status of these "heritage" players.

There has been no news about whether the meeting has taken place, but Saifuddin was reported on Oct 16 as defending his decision to grant the footballers citizenship.