A flight attendant, who was previously charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, was brought before the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate's Court today and charged with the murder of a maintenance company supervisor.

Iman Nafiz Fong Sabirin, 26, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate MS Arunjothy.

No plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Iman is charged with murdering Faris Irfan Fazli, 29, on the Sultan Iskandar Highway towards Jalan Parlimen at 4.09am on Oct 24.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and, if the death penalty is not imposed, at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The court denied bail and fixed Nov 30 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Fadhly Zamry prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Anih Rafih.

On Oct 26, Iman pleaded not guilty to two charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, allegedly resulting in Faris's death and injuries to another worker at the same location and time.

- Bernama