A man in Kedah who poked fun at the police on social media found out the hard way that the men in blue did not share his sense of humour.

The 50-year-old self-employed man had posted a caricature on Facebook of two uniformed police officers wearing make-up and carrying women's handbags at an airport.

The caption beneath the drawing read:

“Tak tau nak nangis ker or nak gelak” (I don’t know whether to cry or laugh).

Apparently, many did not find the caricature funny as 38 police reports were lodged against him nationwide, according to Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah.

Adzli said the man was detained yesterday, and a mobile phone believed to have been used to make the post was also seized, Bernama reported him as saying.

He said police were investigating the case under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Adzli said the Langkawi Magistrate's Court granted a two-day remand order, beginning today, to facilitate further investigations.

He advised the public to avoid making comments or speculating on the matter, as well as spreading unverified information that could disturb public order.

Adzli also warned that strict action would be taken against those who crossed the line, violated the law or attempted to provoke unrest that could compromise national security.



