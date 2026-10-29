The Home Ministry has decided to redeploy Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) director-general Shuhaily Zain to the police, where he previously served.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the decision concerning Shuhaily, who was seconded to MCBA, was made last week.

“He was a police officer seconded to MCBA. So, we are returning him to the police force. The police will decide on his next assignment,” he told reporters at the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly and Innovation Day celebration here today.

Also present were Home Ministry secretary-general Awang Alik Jeman, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency director-general Rosli Abdullah.

When asked who would be appointed to head MCBA, Saifuddin only replied: “The police.”

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail﻿

Yesterday, Khalid said Shuhaily’s position was being reviewed and referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) before a decision was submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He said the matter had also been raised with the Police Force Commission before being submitted to the king for consent on further action.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry said in a statement that arrangements concerning Shuhaily’s service were still being finalised to ensure an orderly process in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.

The ministry also stressed that ensuring continuity of operations and the smooth execution of MCBA duties remained among its priorities in managing the service matters of its officers.

Shuhaily, who was previously the police’s federal Criminal Investigation Department chief, was appointed MCBA director-general for a two-year term from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2027.

On Oct 21, Shuhaily pleaded not guilty at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court to two charges of causing injury to two police personnel at KLIA on Sept 28.

- Bernama