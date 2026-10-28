After a dramatic last few days, including MCA's walkout from the BN candidate announcement ceremony in Malacca last Saturday, the party has finally agreed to contest the two seats it has been given - Machap Jaya and Kelebang.

A second meeting (above) between BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and MCA president Wee Ka Siong has put an end to the dispute over the seat distribution.

MCA leaders further denied claims of a boycott by its candidates following their absence from a subsequent ceremony presenting candidate appointment letters.

"We did not boycott. MCA had a meeting at the same time. So we will collect (the appointment letters) later," Wee said when contacted by Malaysiakini.

In a press conference this afternoon, the Ayer Hitam MP confirmed that a consensus had been reached and MCA agreed to contest Machap Jaya and Kelebang.

In discussions with Zahid, he revealed that among the matters discussed were recommendations regarding planning or representation involving the Chinese community in Malacca.

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

"Two seats (are maintained). As for the method and how representation can be arranged, we already have a framework; I am confident it can be implemented.

"But what is important is that we form the government first; there is a need for us to strengthen our ties in terms of how we hold discussions for our mutual benefit. This is a good thing that we need to practise, and this is indeed the true spirit of BN in the past," he said.

Fury over two seats

Last Saturday, Wee and other MCA leaders walked out of the hall where the candidate announcement ceremony was taking place — allegedly furious because MCA would only be given two seats to contest.

MCA had previously won Machap Jaya and Kelebang. For the remaining five seats it contested in 2021, either DAP or Perikatan Nasional won them.

At an emergency press conference, Wee expressed MCA's "extreme dissatisfaction" and fury because the seats were handed over to "the other side" without any consultation with the party.

Following that, Zahid and Wee held a first meeting last Monday to discuss the issue, but failed to reach a consensus, with both sides giving conflicting comments.

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the candidate announcement event for the Malacca state election

Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, described the meeting as positive, but Wee said it was too early to draw that conclusion.

Today, local media reported that the appointment letter presentation for BN candidates took place behind closed doors at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, but candidates expected to represent MCA were reportedly absent and "boycotted" the ceremony.

'Zahid listened and understood'

Elaborating further following today's meeting with Zahid, Wee said the Umno president listened to and understood the views presented by his side and assured that the matter would be implemented.

"We met face-to-face and discussed this matter, a positive development where he understood and listened to the views of MCA, as well as respected what we voiced out.

"What I feel is positive is that we agreed that close relations between parties in BN are very important; Umno and MCA are backbone parties in BN, and we have been working together for a long time. For the Malacca state election, we will continue this closeness and carry on the struggle together.

"We have made a decision: we will participate in the state polls starting this weekend and will cooperate to ensure we can support the candidates we jointly back," he said.

Wee vowed MCA's full focus on the upcoming state polls, including assisting in all seats BN is contesting.

"The deputy prime minister has given his assurance in ensuring the participation of the Chinese community in the state government, and to jointly uphold BN's aspirations," he added.