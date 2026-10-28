Bersih has criticised Transport Minister Anthony Loke for announcing a special RM1,000 financial assistance for taxi drivers in Malacca during a Pakatan Harapan candidate announcement event for the state election.

The election watchdog stated that the move blurs the line between official government affairs and political party campaign activities, thereby creating the perception that the aid was a contribution from the competing party.

Bersih emphasised that government aid should not be promoted at political campaign events in a way that could potentially influence the people towards the ruling party.

"Revenue from the sale of special registration numbers used to fund this assistance is government revenue that should appropriately be utilised for the welfare of all people.

"It is not funding belonging to any political party and should not be announced or promoted at campaign events to give an advantage to the governing party," the Bersih Steering Committee said in a statement today.

The group noted that Loke (above) had previously explained that the aid had been announced under Budget 2027 and would be distributed to taxi, rental car, and school bus drivers nationwide.

“(However) the explanation that this aid is being provided nationwide does not answer the question of why the provision of aid to drivers in Malacca was raised during the Harapan candidate announcement event,” it added.

On Monday, taxi drivers in Malacca received the RM1,000 assistance each.

The contribution stems from the sale of the "H" registration number series, which recorded a total collection of RM91.21 million, and the proceeds were to be allocated for public initiatives such as the MyLesen programme, free motorcycle helmets, as well as assistance for taxi and rental car drivers.

'Explain funding source'

Separately, Bersama leader Lee Chean Chung has questioned the funding for a lucky draw programme organised in Malacca, calling on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary Azman Abidin to explain how it was financed as he was allegedly involved in the event.

PM's aide Azman Abidin

"I urge the political secretary, who is also the prospective Harapan candidate for the Paya Rumput state constituency, to clarify the funding source for the 'Minggu Melaka Ceria' programme held from Oct 19 to 25. According to promotional materials, it offered 14 motorcycles and 100 smartphones as lucky draw prizes.

"Based on conservative estimates - even calculated using the cheapest market prices for motorcycles and smartphones - the value of the prizes alone is estimated to exceed RM100,000, excluding organising, promotional, and logistical costs," he said in a statement.

Lee reminded that under Section 19 of the Election Offences Act 1954, the election spending limit for a state seat candidate is RM100,000.

Bersama leader Lee Chean Chung

The former PKR member said even if the expenses for the programme were not classified as election expenses, such a substantial amount in prizes raises serious questions regarding the source of funding and the actual purpose of organising the event and who was behind it.

Malaysiakini has contacted Azman for comment.



