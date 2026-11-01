A religious scholar from Kelantan has defended Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's leadership, declaring that attempts to overthrow a just government are forbidden under Islam.

Kelantan religious scholar Syeikh Wazir Che Awang Al-Makki likened such attempts to the actions of the Khawarij, a historical group associated with opposition to early Islamic rulers.

"Overthrowing a just government is haram in Islam. Those who seek to do so are acting like the Khawarij," he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Syeikh Wazir, an adviser to the Kelantan Association of Pondok Institutions, said such moves should not be attempted, particularly against Anwar's administration.

He was speaking at the "Sebarkan Salam@Kota Bharu Berselawat" programme at the grounds of the Muhammadi Mosque in Kota Bharu last night, which the prime minister also attended.

Another religious scholar, Abdul Rahman Omar, criticised continued attempts by certain quarters to undermine the country’s leadership, saying it showed a lack of gratitude for the stability Malaysia enjoyed.

Rahman, who heads Pondok Aur Cina, said Allah ultimately determines a leader's appointment, with public support and the selection process serving as the means.

PM Anwar Ibrahim meeting congregants at the Muhammadi Mosque in Kota Bharu

He also prayed for Anwar's longevity and continued leadership so that the people could continue benefiting from his administration.

Anwar pledges funds for Islamic education

At the event, Anwar reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to Islamic education in Kelantan.

Anwar said Putrajaya allocated RM9.36 million to 23 Islamic educational institutions in the state last year, with another RM6.628 million approved for 42 institutions this year.

He said the funds were intended to strengthen religious and traditional pondok schools through financial assistance and infrastructure improvements.

"I know my responsibility... while I have the opportunity and authority, I want to do the best I can so that people will perceive this administration, led by Muslims, as fair and wise, and doing its best to elevate the dignity of the people and the nation," he added.

Anwar flanked by Kelantan MB Nassuruddin Daud and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan (right)

The prime minister, who is also finance minister, said the government had allocated funds for maintenance and repairs, mosque upgrades and dialysis treatment assistance for those in need as well.

He further announced approval for the use of robotic surgical technology at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian to improve healthcare services.

Also present at the programme were Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan, his deputy Marhamah Rosli and Kelantan Menteri Besar Nassuruddin Daud.



