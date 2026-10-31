MALACCA POLLS | PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has signalled that cooperation between Perikatan Nasional and BN could extend to the federal level.

Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin, meanwhile, described their electoral pact in Malacca as a possible blueprint for the next general election.

The two leaders made the remarks separately on nomination day for the Malacca state election today, where Umno and PAS are working together under a seat-sharing arrangement despite belonging to different political coalitions.

According to The Star, Hadi (above) said both sides were committed to resolving differences and coordinating their election machinery, with the arrangement expected to continue beyond the state polls.

"What is important is that our cooperation brings victory. We can resolve all problems through cooperation, and the division of machinery between both sides can be carried out systematically," the Marang MP told reporters at the Bukit Katil nomination centre.

“InsyaAllah, it will continue. We expect things to be better after gaining experience in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and now, for the third time, in Malacca," he said when reportedly asked whether the cooperation would continue after the Malacca election.

He also indicated that the arrangement could be extended to the federal level, as well as PAS-led Kelantan and Terengganu.

“InsyaAllah, at the federal level as well," he was quoted as saying.

Formula for next general election

Separately, Khaled said the cooperation between Umno and PAS could provide a model for both parties to approach the next general election if it proved successful in Malacca.

Khaled Nordin

According to MalaysiaGazette, the defence minister said the arrangement was aimed not only at securing electoral victories but also at fostering greater unity among Malays.

"And if this succeeds, it is very important because Umno has been searching for a formula, and PAS has also been searching for a formula to face the general election.

"If we succeed here, this will be the formula we adopt when we face the general election," he said.

Khaled was speaking before accompanying BN's Sungai Udang candidate Rais Yasin to the nomination centre at the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela) Training Academy.

Also present were PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad, Umno supreme council members Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Azian Osman, and PAS central working committee member Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

Khaled further said cooperation between the two major Malay parties should have materialised earlier, referring to their unsuccessful attempt to sustain a political partnership five years ago.

"This cooperation should have happened a long time ago, but it did not materialise five years ago. So this time, we must make sure it happens," he said.

He added that Umno would support the PAS candidate in Paya Rumput, just as PAS leaders were backing BN's Rais in Sungai Udang.

Khaled expressed hope that the cooperation would help BN and PN capture all four state seats within the Tangga Batu parliamentary constituency.

Rais faces Bersatu's Abdullah Mahadi and Bersama’s Ridzuan Abdul Rahman in Sungai Udang.

Reviving an old alliance

The remarks come as Umno and PAS revive electoral cooperation after their earlier partnership under Muafakat Nasional, established in September 2019, broke down.

The alliance subsequently unravelled as PAS strengthened its ties with Bersatu through PN, with Umno and PAS eventually contesting against each other in the 2021 Malacca and 2022 Johor state elections.

Their renewed cooperation was tested in the August Negeri Sembilan election, where BN and PN avoided contesting against each other and secured a combined 25 of the 36 state seats.

In Malacca, Umno's supreme council formally endorsed cooperation with PN on Oct 28, directing party members to support candidates from both coalitions and agreeing to a joint election manifesto.

The arrangement also comes amid growing tensions between PAS and Bersatu, with the latter fielding eight candidates under its own logo, including in constituencies contested by PN.

Bersatu is also contesting Sungai Udang against BN, highlighting the divisions within the broader opposition despite the renewed understanding between Umno and PAS.



