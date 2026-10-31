MALACCA POLLS | Bersama co-leader Rafizi Ramli has joked that his party’s supporters would “slaughter” him if it joined a political coalition, arguing that voters are growing tired of alliances driven by the pursuit of power.

“I think if Bersama suddenly decides to join or hold discussions with a coalition, these people (supporters) will slaughter me.

“So the political situation in Malaysia right now is chaotic because of coalitions, and these coalitions are formed on supposedly pragmatic grounds to gain power,” he told reporters while accompanying Bersama’s Bukit Katil candidate Aliza Che Amran today.

Bersama is contesting 16 seats independently in the Nov 14 Malacca state election, despite failing to win any seats in its electoral debut in Johor in July.

All 15 of its Johor election candidates lost their deposits after failing to secure at least 12.5 percent of the votes cast in their respective constituencies.

The party subsequently sat out the Aug 1 Negeri Sembilan election, citing time and resource constraints, and the intense contest between Pakatan Harapan and BN, to focus its efforts on Malacca.

Taking people’s support for granted

Rafizi said the growing number of political coalitions had confused voters, while parties appeared to take public loyalty for granted.

“What the public sees is this political chaos, which actually confuses everyone.

“Bersama is taking a risk because conventional wisdom says everyone must be part of a coalition.

“But I feel political parties are also overly confident that the people will somehow stay with them forever,” said the former PKR deputy president.

He argued that voters would eventually reject such political arrangements in favour of parties willing to stand on their own principles.

“When the time comes, the people will get fed up and start looking for an antithesis to what is happening.

“The antithesis to this ongoing political confusion is a principled party that is brave enough to go in alone and stick to its own principles,” he said.

The Malacca state assembly was dissolved on Sept 23, with polling set for Nov 14 and early voting on Nov 10.

In the 2021 state election, BN won 21 of the 28 seats, while Harapan secured five and Perikatan Nasional two.