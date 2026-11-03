The government has received no new extradition request from India for controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, according to Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In a written parliamentary reply, Saifuddin said Malaysia had previously received an extradition request for Zakir (above) on Jan 19, 2018.

The Indian government subsequently sent a diplomatic note on May 29, 2020, seeking Putrajaya's reconsideration of its decision not to return the preacher.

"The government has decided not to extradite Zakir to India. No commitment has been made to extradite him.

"This decision was made based on Malaysia's rights under Article 6 of the Extradition Treaty signed with the Indian government in 2010, as well as provisions under the Extradition Act 1992," he said in response to a question from Pengkalan Chepa MP Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

Zakir's foray into Malaysia

Zakir was granted Malaysian permanent resident status in 2015. His relocation to Malaysia came amid mounting scrutiny in India over his sermons and the activities of his Islamic Research Foundation, which Indian authorities declared unlawful in 2016.

Indian authorities subsequently pursued money laundering allegations against him and sought his extradition.

In 2018, then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad defended Malaysia's decision not to extradite Zakir, saying the country had the right to refuse the request. The government's position was that Zakir could remain in Malaysia as long as he did not cause problems in the country.

Last month, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he had discussed Zakir's extradition with representatives from India.

Indian news outlet NDTV reported that Anwar confirmed the matter had been discussed during private engagements believed to have taken place in New Delhi.

Zakir was recently reported as saying that he would only return to India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was no longer in power, citing fears of persecution.